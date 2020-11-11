NATICK, Mass. (AP) — A man driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike crashed into an ambulance on Wednesday, leaving the man in critical condition and causing minor injuries to two ambulance workers and a patient, police say.
Massachusetts State Police say a trooper saw a driver speeding and weaving between lanes while heading west on the eastbound side of the turnpike shortly after 3 a.m. near Newton. The trooper briefly followed the car but was ordered not to pursue.
Farther ahead, two other troopers in Natick were notified about the driver and laid down a device used to deflate tires. The car hit the device and became disabled but did not stop before crashing into a nearby ambulance, police said.
Two ambulance workers and a patient were on board and were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The wrong-way driver suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition, state police said.
The driver's name was not immediately released. Police said he is expected to face criminal charges related to the crash. Police said they are investigating to determine why the man was driving on the wrong side of the highway.