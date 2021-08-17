Photojournalist Ben Brody spent six years covering America's war in Afghanistan. But all he could think about as he watched the country's U.S.-backed government collapse were the Afghan colleagues who were still trapped there, and how to get them out.
"That's what I've been working on the last three or four weeks, and the situation is becoming increasingly dire," he said. "The airport is running military flights, but there is also a Taliban cordon around the airport, so unless you're at the airport, which is a dangerous place to be right now, you're not able to reach the flights."
As photography director of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit news organization based in Boston, Brody has been working to put pressure on the Biden administration and the U.S. State Department to take care of Afghans who partnered with American reporters.
"I have gotten the impression that the state department wants to help journalists, but right now it seems like the solution to getting our colleagues out is either the Taliban opens the cordon or the U.S. military opens it for them, and I don't think either possibility is likely," Brody said.
He was reacting to the aftermath of Sunday's chaotic scene at Kabul's airport, when panicked Afghan citizens tried to storm their way onto commercial airliners, and clung to the wheels of American military aircraft that were taxiing down a runway.
They were fleeing Taliban forces, which had rolled over the Afghan Army and the rest of the country in a matter of weeks, and were about to enter the capital city.
The Taliban's encroachment followed the final pullout of American forces after two decades of American military presence in Afghanistan, which had been prompted by the terrorist attacks on New York's World Trade Center in 2001.
That final scene provoked strong reactions in all who watched it, but especially in those who had served in Afghanistan.
These included Marine veteran Adam Curcuru of Gloucester and Army veteran Alberto Gonzalez of Methuen, who believe that America did more than its duty in Afghanistan.
For Brody, who was always skeptical about America's presence in both Afghanistan and Iraq, this final scene and what it suggested about the fate of his friends was extremely difficult to watch.
But he hasn't given up, and said "we are chasing every hope we have," which includes trying to secure seats on four different flights. He is also working to get all the paperwork squared away with the State Department, so that if an Afghan colleague can get on a plane, "we'll have our ducks in a row when it comes time to process their visas."
Brody spent 15 years photographing America's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, after enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2002. He served as a combat photographer with the Third Infantry Division in Iraq, and was awarded a Bronze Star in 2008, before working as a member of the press in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2016.
"At that point, the war in Afghanistan had been going on for more than a decade and it was clear that we wanted to get out," Brody said. "It was clear to me, based on my experience in Iraq, that the end game was to surge troops in, to push the Taliban back until the U.S. could leave in more or less orderly fashion, which is what they did in Iraq. The decision had nothing to do with the country's prospects for long term stability, but rather was a way of saving face for a hopeless engagement."
Brody, who grew up on the North Shore, now worries about the fate of Afghan colleagues, and sees his work in a different, more pressing light.
"I'm reflective on, not just the consequences of military intervention in Afghanistan and Iraq, but also what is the role of journalism in those countries," he said. "... Those questions ring hollow when the people who allowed you to make that work and invited you into their homes and lives are in dire peril."
Having been deployed to Afghanistan from December 2009 through July 2010, Curcuru, director of Cape Ann Veterans Services, said he “fell in love with the country of Afghanistan, the people there. ... What has been going on over the last couple of weeks has been rough. But the big question a lot of veterans have been asking is was it all for not? And I think the answer unequivocally is no, it wasn’t. There was an absolute purpose to it and we gave a whole generation of Afghans a taste of what freedom looks like.”
"I don’t think this is the end for them. I think this is just the beginning and I think this is a dark period for them but I think that they will rise from the ashes," said Curcuru, adding that Afghan women especially are going to have a new perspective now that they have had a taste of what life could be like without Taliban strictures.
Gonzalez, who served one tour in Afghanistan with the Army's 101st Engineer Battalion, also believes Americans did their job in helping to stabilize the country.
"The way I see things is that we accomplished our mission, because we protected that country for so long," he said. "I believe we've given them all the keys for success for them to protect themselves and their families. It was millions of dollars of infrastructure and advanced equipment, but I don't believe we can help a country that doesn't want to help themselves."