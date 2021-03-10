HAMILTON — The local ice fishing season is rapidly drawing to a close, at least in the eyes of one fisherman, who was rescued from Chebacco Lake shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the department got a call about 1:50 p.m., that an ice fisherman had just gone though the ice not far from shore along Echo Cove Road.
He said the department and an EMT was on scene in three to five minutes. In those few minutes, the resident of a nearby home who had witnessed the accident had gotten a ladder and pushed it out to the fisherman who was able to grab it and drag himself up out of the water.
The firefighters pulled him the rest of the way to shore and took him to the ambulance to warm up and get checked out. In the meantime, one of them donned cold-water rescue gear and made his way back across the ice to retrieve the fisherman’s tackle.
The fisherman was unhurt and, though thoroughly chilled, didn’t spend enough time in the water to suffer any serious medical consequences. He signed a medical refusal, and headed home on his own.
Police and firefighters, noticing other ice-fishermen peppered about the lake, fanned out to suggest that the local ice-fishing season had come to an end.
The 209-acre lake is located within Hamilton and Essex.