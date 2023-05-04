ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library celebrated its annual Pie Fest on Wednesday.
The event, a fundraiser for the Friends of the Library to support library programming, featured homemade pies for sale by the slice.
Local Karin Gertsch read her book “Flora Has an Adventure” about a chicken visiting the Essex library to the children, and brought one of her chickens.
“Pie Fest brought in over $1,000! Our best yet!” said children and teen librarian April Wanner on Thursday, adding that was just cash and checks as credit card payments had yet to be tallied. “We are very pleased and grateful.”