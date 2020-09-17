WASHINGTON, D.C. — Willow Tree Poultry Farm Inc., of Attleboro, Mass. is recalling approximately 6,890 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday. The products may contain walnuts, a known allergen, which are not listed on the labels.
The product labeled as “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Chicken Salad Classic” may actually contain “White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad,” produced on Sept. 2. The product is packaged in 15-ounce clear, plastic containers with a sell by date of “9/30/20” and a time stamp of 13:00:00 through 17:00:00 on the containers’ cellophane lid.
The products subject to recall bear the number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
The problem was discovered after Willow Tree received a customer complaint reporting walnuts and cranberries were in a container of “Classic” chicken salad.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, FSIS said Wednesday night.
Consumers with recall questions may contact Alex Cekala, Willow Tree Poultry Farm Inc. general manager, at ACekala@willowtreefarm.com or at (508) 951-8351.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.