ESSEX — A chicken and a clutch of children visited TOHP Burnham Public Library on Friday afternoon.
They were there to hear Essex resident Karin Gertsch read from her freshly published children’s book, “Flora Has an Adventure.”
The book tells the tale of Flora, an Ameraucana chicken, who decides to spend a day away from her life at Featherfield Farm to accompany Marge, the farmer’s wife, to play with local children at the library. Once they arrive, the children marvel at Flora’s appearance, her Dr. Seuss-like green eggs, and even her ability to type on a computer keyboard.
The tale is rooted in a true story. Gertsch, who lives on a farm, was invited to bring her real-life chicken to the TOHP Burnham Public Library for a reading of children’s classic “The Little Red Hen.” The event motivated her to write “Flora Has an Adventure,” which features children’s librarian April Wanner, too.
Gertsch brought Flora to the reading in a pet carrier to meet the children.
