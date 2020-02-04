As the Gloucester Police Department shifts its focus from searching to investigating the disappearance of Abbie Flynn, police Chief Edward Conley III said he is taken aback by the amount of support his team has received in the process.
The team searching for the 59-year-old Gloucester resident included more than 80 police personnel, plus those from the Gloucester Fire Department and Harbormaster, the Rockport Harbormaster, State Police Helicopter Air Wing, Coast Guard and the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC).
"People really come together here," Conley said. "I am really proud of that and proud to be a part of that for sure."
Since he became Gloucester's police chief in March, the search for Flynn is Conley's first major operation in his new role.
"Just to see how well we work with the U.S. Coast Guard, the assets that they brought here with a phone call is amazing," Conley said.
A representative from the Coast Guard Station Gloucester was not able to comment in time for publication.
Conley explained that the search for Flynn began around 7 p.m. Sunday, an hour after her Super Bowl guests reported the Saint Louis Avenue resident missing. The scope of the operation grew from there.
By 9 p.m. Sunday, Gloucester received backup from the State Police Air Wing, whose personnel scanned the shoreline and wooded areas around Eastern Point and Farrington Avenue with thermal imagery cameras.
The helicopter flew over locations that Flynn was known to frequent. "They had no success," Conley said.
The night's search included several canine units scouting until 3 a.m. Monday and then resumed at 8 a.m.
Gloucester Police set up a command post at the parking lot adjacent to St. Anthony's Chapel of Holy Family Parish on Farrington Avenue where a map was used to assign searchers to specific areas.
"We utilize that map to make sure we give out assignments and are not doubling the efforts," Conley said. "And if we do decide to double the efforts, we are aware of that."
Conley is appreciative of the community as they help in the search.
"We also canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with every homeowner that we could get in touch with who has exterior cameras and viewed that footage," he said. "We received consent to search all of the homes adjacent to Abbie's home and we did that with help of her neighbors."
The search was not confined to land, as the Coast Guard had boats and another helicopter going up and down the coast.
"From the tip of the Dog Bar to Straitsmouth in Rockport, they conducted a wide area search using thermal imagery cameras and their other optics," Conley explained.
As police continue their investigation, residents across Cape Ann have been raising awareness of the situation through online platforms.
Multiple Gloucester-related Facebook pages have posts of Flynn's photograph and prayer emojis, sending thoughts and prayers to Flynn's family and friends.
Photojournalist and landscape designer Kim Smith wrote on her website that she had spoken with Gloucester police Detective Steven Mizzoni on Monday to report suspicious activity on her walk at Niles Pond around the time Flynn went missing.
"Our citizens should know that the detectives and officers are deeply concerned and doing an outstanding job," Smith wrote.
Police have responded to reports of suspicious activity around the area that Flynn went missing and have no reason to believe that they are related to the case.
"We have no indication that there was foul play," Conley emphasized. "Doesn't mean that the probability is zero, it just means that there is absolutely no indication of it."
If anyone has any information about Flynn's whereabouts, police are requesting that they contact the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.
"We really rely on the help of the public to be alert," Conley said. "Especially if you are a dog walker or outdoorsy kind of person, be alert and don't hesitate to call us."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
