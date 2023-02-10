Chief: Home fire extinguished quickly

No one was injured and damage was limited to the porch after Gloucester firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a Harvard Street home on Friday afternoon.
"Crews responded and knocked this fire down quickly, which is fortunate because gusty winds today could have made this fire grow rapidly if our response had not been as timely," said fire Chief Eric Smith.
The Gloucester Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a home at 10 Harvard St. at approximately 4:25 p.m., according to Eric Smith.
Firefighters with Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Rescue 1, Ladder 1, and Car 3 arrived to find a working fire burning under a porch of the home and quickly worked to get water on it.
The fire was knocked down by 4:37 p.m., Smith said, and damage was contained the home's porch.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Essex Fire Department covered Gloucester stations during the fire.