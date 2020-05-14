Since the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold of Cape Ann in early March, local police departments have been seeing a decrease in reported crime.
Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley said this includes violence, burglaries, and larcenies in the city.
“We looked a few weeks ago and our overall calls for service were down about a third,” Conley said.
The calls that the city’s police officers are receiving include reports of people walking outside without a mask and crowding in certain areas.
“There is definitely an uptick in that, and I would expect more of that as the weather gets nicer and as we continue through this pandemic,” he explained.
Gloucester, however, is not the only community to be seeing a change in calls to the police station.
“What is interesting is it is not unique to just Gloucester,” Conley said. “I am hearing it from other chiefs not only in the state, but across the country that our overall call volume has been down.”
When Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald compared this year’s call log numbers from last year, they were down roughly 50 percent.
“I think that people are staying home and we are not seeing people out and about and they are abiding by the governor’s orders,” Fitzgerald said.
While people may be staying home, Essex police Chief Paul Francis has seen that is a detriment to some.
“Being isolated,” he said. “It is starting to get to people.”
His department has received an in increase in calls related to mental health and alcohol.
Francis added scams to that list.
“Let’s be honest, some of them are believable,” he said.
Rockport’s police department, however, has not seen any noticeable differences in reported crime during the pandemic, wrote Rockport Police Chief John Horvath in an email response to a Times query.
“Calls for service have been requests for medical assistance with varying calls pertaining to quality-of-life issues such as parking complaints, motor vehicle violations, and minor disputes,” Horvath explained.
Staying protected so they can protect
As the types of calls have changed over the past few months, police officers across Cape Ann are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of everyone.
This includes wearing masks in the stations and around the community, conducting roll calls outside or over the phone, and practicing social distancing wherever appropriate.
“During the pandemic we see our role as one of education and support for the community in adhering to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), as well as state DPH (Department of Public Health) and local Board of Health orders,” Horvath wrote in an email. “We are one with our community and their well-being will always be our priority.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.