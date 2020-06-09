ESSEX -- Seven-year-old August Koch-Sunquist is organizing a child-focused rally against racism and injustice Wednesday evening on the Causeway.
"Essex Kids Rally Against Racism" will be held June 10, from 5 to 6 p.m., along the sidewalks between Southern and Western avenues. Children of all ages and adults are welcome to bring signs and show their support. Face coverings and social distancing practices are required.
According to Kate, August's mother, conversations about racism in her family's home have grown since George Floyd, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, died while being subdued by police officers in late May. Four Minneapolis police officers including Derek Chauvin, who was recorded on video digging his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, have since been charged with murder. Floyd was unarmed at the time of his death. The incident sparked ongoing nationwide protests in every major city in the country.
"We've been talking about how we need to be anti-racist, not just 'not racist,'" Kate characterized her family conversations. "We went to a Gloucester rally last Tuesday (at the rotary off Route 128). Afterwars, August asked, 'How come we have to drive to these events?'"
Since then, the Koch-Sunquist have been working to make the local rally a reality. Kate shared a post about August's plans on Facebook, which she said got "an overwhelmingly positive response" with "dozens of shares and hundreds of likes." With this newfound support from the Essex community, Kate and August met with Essex police Chief Paul Francis Monday morning to iron out the logistics of the event.
"A lot of the restaurants have supported us," said Kate. "Village Creamery offered water and space for first aid in case anyone needs it. A lot of restaurants have also offered us cases of water. We ask those who are coming to the rally to patronize the local businesses in town since many of them are starting back up. A lot of them have been hit hard by the pandemic."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.