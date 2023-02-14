Boston Children’s Hospital and the Red Cross are both working with community partners to host blood drives this month.
On Thursday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Rockport Harbormasters and Ambulance Services are hosting a two-day blood drive with Boston Children’s Hospital. Both drives will be held at the Rockport Police Department, 168 Main St. in Rockport.
“The blood drive we had back in December was such a success we are hosting a two-day drive,” said Harbormaster Rosemary Lesch. “February is heart month and we are hoping to attract as many donors as possible.”.
To make an appointment, visit bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use sponsor code: ROCKPORT or by calling 617-355-6677.
More information is available by emailing Lesch at resch@rockport.ma.gov or Capt. Bill Lee at oceanreporter@comcast.net
Donors will receive $5 gift certificate from Brothers Brew, 27 Main St in Rockport.
Several Red Cross blood drives are also scheduled:
On Friday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave, in Gloucester,
On Tuesday, Feb, 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. Appointments may be scheduled at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. The Rev. Jim Achadinha may be contacted with questions a t978-281-4820, or frjim@ccgronline.com.
“The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community,” Achadinha said in an email announcing the drive. “Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.”