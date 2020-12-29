ROCKPORT — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, a Cape Ann church is carrying on a 30-year-old New Year's Eve tradition, albeit in different form.
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport invites all to its New Year's Eve Peace Service to be held via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m.
The service began in 1990, when the United States led a coalition of combat forces to expel Iraqis from Kuwait. The Unitarian Universalist Society in Rockport organized the event in response to the escalating war sentiment and anxiety, and wanted to provide people a place to go.
The service — featuring music, poetry, readings and pictures — is free to the public.
The Zoom service may be joined at http://bit.ly/3rFIbbt with meeting ID 973 9327 9278 and passcode 806584.