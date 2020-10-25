The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church is hosting its first Pumpkin Patch event at the church, 488 Essex Ave. daily through Oct. 31
The church is selling pumpkins that started life about 100 days ago on a farm on the Navajo Indian reservation in Farmington, New Mexico, where nearly 100% of the farm workforce is Native American.
"We believe it is very important to use domestic labor as the unemployment rate in this region is over 40%," the church said. "This project and others like it create roughly 25 full-time jobs and 550 seasonal jobs for Native Americans. "
The pumpkins are a non-genetically modified product. After ripening, they were hand-loaded on a truck and traveled all the way to the pumpkin patch of West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, to help raise money for mission and ministry of the church.