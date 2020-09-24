If you're looking for the best bargain out there on a new winter coat, look no further than St. John Episcopal Church.
This Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the little church with the big organ — now in its second century at 48 Middle St. — will be piling on the parkas and windbreakers in all manner of sizes, styles and levels of warmth and sturdiness.
There will be no price tags and no sales receipts because the coats —almost 200 of them— are absolutely free.
"The generosity during the coat donation phase has been overwhelming," said Ellen Sibley, co-warden of the church. "These are really good coats! Super warm and waterproof in a lot of cases."
Sibley said that the church has reached out to the Gloucester Housing Authority, the elderly, local veterans associations, The Open Door and Pathways, but anyone is welcome. All you have do is need a coat to qualify.
That's why the day is called "Sharing the Warmth." And you're welcome to join it.
