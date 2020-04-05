This Holy Week is like no other. No churches were filled with worshipers and palms and well wishes this Sunday. Palm Sunday.
But one Gloucester resident who grew up in New York City was reminiscing about the magic of the clanging of the dozens of church bells in the densely packed metropolis where she was raised.
When Dierdre Savage was sitting in her Lanesville home at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 28, memories flooded back as she heard a nearby church bell ring.
"I was struck and comforted by the sound of church bells coming from up the street. Sure, there would be no usual gathering, but the bells rang. I felt an eerie sense of calm, as if it was a regular Sunday. Later the same morning, I live-streamed Mass being held in a small chapel at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in New York City. The endless sound of sirens coming from outside could not be missed. It was utterly heartbreaking," she wrote in a social media post.
With that in mind, word began to spread with others eager to share her idea: that local churches ring their bells at 10 a.m this Sunday, which is Easter.
Jan Bell of Gloucester was among those who chimed in to lend a hand, reaching out first to the minister of her church, Trinity Congregational Church.
The Rev. Barbara Seamon, who took over as pastor last fall, gave a resounding "yes" to the idea of Easter bells ringing all around the town.
"We certainly would like to do that. We have a bell as most churches and we ring it every Sunday morning and on special occasions. I think this is a wonderful idea so we can hear the bells even if we can't be together in church in this time of social distancing. But we can show that spiritual connections are so important and so essential," said Seamon. "We have a lovely way to remind people that life continues and it's up to us to think of others right now and stay away from each other and stop this horrible pandemic."
Seamon said she hopes other churches will want to take part.
"We are hoping this is a message of life and hope and peace. With this effort, we want to keep hope alive," Seamon said. "Easter is our big day of celebration and we want people to hear something on Easter morning. Holy Week is going to be really tough. This is a really hard time for everybody and it is so important to follow the protocols at all times. The message (about social distancing) is loud and clear and we need to make sure that resounds throughout the community."
Seamon shares the hardship of having to stay away from family.
"I've had a hard time staying away from my daughter and grand-kids. I see them through the car windows every so often and that's as close as I get," she said.
Savage summed up her Easter dream for Cape Ann and elsewhere.
"Let's get all the church bells in Gloucester, and beyond, ringing in unison on Easter Sunday morning," she said. "Please consider asking your churches to participate. People across the country have already responded saying their churches are in on the idea — bells will ring across the country on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m."
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.