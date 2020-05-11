BOSTON — Pastor Chris Dyer's tightly-knit congregation has been worshiping remotely every Sunday since the state ordered churches to close their doors two months ago.
But Dyer, a pastor at the Fellowship Bible Church in Methuen, said live-streaming services just isn't the same as seeing his parishioners fill the pews to pray, sing hymns and practice their faith.
"Our church is like a family, and we were meant to be together, not to be isolated," he said. "There's a face-to-face dynamic that the technology can't replace."
He says the 150-member congregation is able to practice social distancing and is capable of reopening safely when the state eventually begins that process.
"If and when we get the OK to open up, we'll be just as responsible as everyone else and plan to continue social distancing and wearing masks," Dyer said.
Churches and other houses of worship have been shuttered since mid-March under Gov. Charlie Baker's emergency orders to prevent spread of the coronavirus. The rules deemed churches "non-essential" and banned public gatherings of 10 or more people.
Dyer is one of 260 pastors who signed onto a letter to the Baker administration calling for churches to be "swiftly and publicly" recognized as "essential" and allowed to reopen after May 18, when the Baker administration is expected to unveil its plans to reopen the state's economy.
"It is upsetting that, unlike roughly half the states across our nation, churches in Massachusetts were not deemed 'essential' at the outset," the letter reads. "Faith leaders have been disappointed that while marijuana dispensaries, liquor stores and abortion clinics were deemed essential, churches were not."
The pastors represent various denominations, with churches in several North of Boston communities including North Shore Bible Church in Essex, St. John the Baptist in Peabody, the South Lawrence Assembly of God, and Renaissance City Church in Haverhill.
Next Tuesday, the Baker administration is expected to unveil it's plans for gradually reopening the economy provided that the rate of COVID-19 infections is subsiding. While Baker's emergency orders expire May 18, state officials have cautioned that not all businesses and entities will be allowed to reopen in the initial phases.
Bans on public gatherings have fueled confrontations in Massachusetts and elsewhere between religious leaders and local and state officials.
In Worcester, the pastor of Adams Square Baptist Church was fined $300 last week when city officials said he held a Sunday service with more than 50 parishioners.
The pastors said their churches, if allowed to reopen, will follow "strict distancing guidelines" to keep their congregants safe.
"We are capable of following the guidelines for social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, just as other businesses Massachusetts has deemed essential," the pastors wrote. "We are able to take the same precautions that their staff and customers have taken."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com