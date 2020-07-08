Churches sponsoring BLM rally this weekend

Courtesy photo/Doug Rich, who with his wife Susie own local bookstore Susie's Stories on Bearskin Neck in Rockport, will tell of his experiences as an African-American man at a Black Lives Matter rally on Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the First Congregational Church of Rockport. Rain date is Sunday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m. Masks are required.