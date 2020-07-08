Churches sponsoring BLM rally this weekend

ROCKPORT — While the pandemic continues to spread across the nation, so do local efforts continue to keep the issue of Black Lives Matter at the forefront of public discussion and action.
A Black Lives Matter rally is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, located in the heart of the downtown on Main Street. Rain date is July 12 at 2:30 p.m.
Masks are required.
There will be speakers and music.
Doug Rich, who with his wife Susie owns local bookstore Susie's Stories on Bearskin Neck, will speak of his experiences as an African-American man. The couple, who opened the shop in June 2019, are Ohio natives who moved to Massachusetts in 1989.
Rockport police Chief John Horvath will speak about police policies.
The band Headlands — Amy Rich, John Rockwell and Eric Wilson — often serve as the-Unitarian Universalist "house band" and will add its signature harmonies to the event.
The rally is sponsored by the First Congregational Church and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport.
Last month, about 200 people attended a Juneteenth rally in Rockport on the lawn of the Congregational church.
"We are organizing this event to support the Black Lives Matter movement, which seeks to stop systemic racism, and we all can play a part in that effort," said Bill Davis of Rockport, an organizer of the event.
The Rev. Susan Moran of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport noted that more than 25 million Americans have participated in racial justice protests since late May.
"The United States seems to have arrived at a tipping point, the phrase made popular by Malcolm Gladwell," said Moran. "Black Lives Matter does not mean that we don’t believe White lives matter, too. Of course, all lives matter. But affirmative action for white people has been in place for 250 years of slavery, broken promises of Reconstruction, Social Security omitting domestic and farm workers for 15 years from benefits — historically the work of more blacks than whites, and a GI bill that was made impotent for Blacks by the banks, universities, real estate brokers, and the business community."
She said it is time for the United States to deal with the truth of the nation's foundations.
"We built our economy, and our major institutions on the backs of Blacks and Native American Indians. It is long past time for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, long past time for reparations to be paid for centuries of free labor, stolen land and broken promises," said Moran. "A rally is the very least we can do to bring the reality of racial injustice to the forefront of our consciences."