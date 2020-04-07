Religious observers across Cape Ann are dealing with disruption and uncertainly as they head into Easter and Passover. With large gatherings banned during the coronavirus pandemic, churches and temples are struggling to devise alternative ways of observing the key religious holidays.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport’s pastor, the Rev. James Achadinha and Rev. Ronald J. Gariboldi will con-celebrate Holy Week and Easter Masses privately, then upload them to the church’s new YouTube channel, CCGRonline, as Achadinha did for Palm Sunday. The schedule is Holy Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 10, at 3 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, at 8 a.m.
Achadinha also is providing resources on the community's website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day.
Parishioners also are being encouraged to watch Cardinal Sean O'Malley's Holy Week services on Catholic TV together on Facebook.
Temple Ahavat Achim is remaining closed until at least Friday, May 4, meaning for the second time inrecent years, temple members will not celebrate Passover in their house of worship. In 2008, following the destruction of the temple in a December 2007 fire, they held seders at Cruiseport Gloucester. This year, Rabbi Steven Lewis will lead the first Pesach Day Zervice (aka service via Zoom) on Thursday, April 9, at 9:30 a.m.
The temple's Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service also have moved to the Zoom platform.
Instructions on how to join the temple's Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/
Annisquam Village Church will hold services online for Maundy Thursday, April 9, and Good Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on April 12. Each of these services includes prayer, scripture, and an opportunity for reflection and sharing. Chat rooms open 30 minutes prior to each service for community members to converse. More information, including weblinks, may be found at annisquamvillagechurch.org.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport will live stream its Holy Week services on its Facebook page; Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, will livestream its Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www. frsuu.org,. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will preach.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is referring parishioners the diocesan website for pre-recorded Holy Week service on the morning of each respective holy day. The Maundy Thursday service will be offered from the monastery chapel of the Society of St. John the Evangelist in Cambridge; Brother James Koester, Superior, will preach. The Good Friday service will be offered from the convent chapel of the Sisters of St. Margaret in Duxbury; Bishop Gayle Harris will preach. The Easter Day service will be offered from the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston; Bishop Alan Gates will preach.
"We hope to reopen for public worship on Pentecost (May 31)," said the Rev. Bret Hayes of St. John's. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester will also live stream its services on its Facebook page. The church is hosting a healing service Wednesday at 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. More information may be found at www.stpaulcapeann.org.
Trinity Congregational Church of Gloucester will offer online messages on Easter Sunday. On Good Friday, there will be readings of Women at the Cross, done over Zoom, by women of Trinity. On Easter Sunday, the church bells will begin ringing at 10 a.m. Information about these events and other Trinity Congregational Church news may be found at trinitycongregational.org
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester, is offering taped Holy Week services on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday on April 12. To view services, visit the website westgloucesterchurch.org and click on the Resources tab. Or like West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view the services.
