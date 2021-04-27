When Gloucester High School seniors popped into their Women in Literature class via Google Meet this Monday, their peers weren’t the only ones present onscreen.
“Thank you for having me,” Joy McCullough said to start the class.
Author of the verse novel “Blood Water Paint,” McCullough has won the Washington State and Pacific Northwest book awards, has been named to the National Book Award long list, is an American Library Association Morris Award finalist, and a Publishers Weekly Flying Start pick.
During the class at Gloucester High, McCullough spoke with students about her writing process, how she became an author of a critically acclaimed book, and what “Blood Water Paint”’ meant to her.
But just like any good book, let’s not rush through the story.
It all began with a brushstroke
After reading McCullough’s novel for class, English teacher Mary-Kate Canavan instructed her students to choose a woman in a specific field and pick one word from a list given to them to reflect on the story of “Blood Water Paint” that of a young female painter navigating the choices of life in the male-dominated society of Rome after being raped.
Gloucester High senior Martina Gallo was inspired to create an art piece with the protagonist of “Blood Water Paint” in mind.
“I saw all of the work done by (artist Jenny Saville) and found a common theme of oppressed women in the art world within her work and the work of Joy McCullough and was instantly inspired to combine their works into my own with the use of the descriptive words given in my assignment,” Gallo wrote in an email to the Times on Monday.
Gallo’s work included oil pastels and water color paints, colored pencils and markers, and cut-outs from Saville’s work.
Taken back by Gallo’s response to the class assignment, Canavan sent the piece to a college friend who then sent it to McCullough.
McCullough not only posted Gallo’s artwork on her social media platforms, but also agreed to come to class to talk about the book.
“This makes every moment of struggle on this journey worth it,” McCullough tweeted, pointing to Gallo’s work of art.
On Monday, McCullough talked to Gloucester High seniors of how that journey was no walk in the park.
The journey to being published
After graduating from Northwestern University, McCullough found herself reading the transcript of the trial of Artemisia Gentileschi, a young Italian painter who was raped by Agostino Tassi.
“I was sitting there on the floor of the library reading this trial transcript and I was just gutted by how it may as well as be trial transcript from a rape trial today,” she said.
From that moment, McCullough explained, she knew that she had to write about Gentileschi.
And so, she wrote a play.
Through the process of writing and producing the play, McCullough then began to think about the possibility of Gentileschi’s story becoming a young adult novel leading her to pen “Blood Water Paint.”
In addition “Blood Water Paint,” McCullough has published the New York Times bestseller picture book “Champ and Major: First Dogs,” multiple middle grade novels, and recently published the young adult novel “We are the Ashes, We are the Fire.”
“This circle of inspiration and collaboration is a dream for a teacher, as you know so well,” Canavan wrote in an email to Principal James Cook. “The recognition and encouragement from an accomplished writer such as McCullough have been a high point for our seniors, especially during this pandemic.”
