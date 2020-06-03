BOSTON — Hundreds of millions of dollars are available for cities and towns to help cover costs related to the coronavirus outbreak, and local governments are rushing to submit requests for funding.
The federal CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump in late-March, provided more than $2.7 billion to Massachusetts.
The state, which will be disbursing the money, has asked cities and towns to tally up their costs. Friday is the deadline to submit requests, and many local officials are rushing against the clock.
Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini, for one, said he is seeking some of the more than $5.6 million in CARES Act funding the city is eligible for over the next two years.
"We're going to set aside a fair amount of that money for rental assistance and food insecurity," he said. "We're also going to set aside some for economic development, primarily to aid restaurants."
The state has released a list of expenses which may be reimbursable, including police, fire and other first-responder staffing and overtime, personal protective equipment for municipal workers, cleaning and disinfecting municipal buildings, as well as training for employees hired for COVID-19 response.
Expenses related to stocking local food pantries and providing support the elderly and homeless populations might also be reimbursed, according to the state.
In a memo to local leaders, Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan cautioned cities and towns to carefully document every item.
Cities and towns are also expected to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for some expenses related to the pandemic.
Municipal leaders point out the funding can't be used to plug holes in their budgets, and they say more federal help will be needed.
Government-ordered shutdowns to prevent spread of the virus have closed businesses and put hundreds of thousands of people out of work. That has meant a sharp drop in receipts on sales, motor-vehicle excise, hotel and meals taxes that are key to many local treasuries.
Local governments are struggling to put together budgets for next fiscal year but don't know how much local aid from the state they can count on.
The uncertainty is prompting some cities and towns to cut staff, freeze spending and scale back projects.
Congress is weighing another stimulus bill that would provide $1 trillion to state and local governments for expenses not tied to the outbreak.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved the measure last month, but the GOP-controlled Senate has yet to take up the bill.
