Community health navigator is the name, helping those on the road to recovery is his aim.
During the city's 2020 inaugural ceremony this week, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced a new city position whose focus will be to assist community members struggling with any type of addiction. It appears this is both an extension, but separate initiative of Gloucester's Angel program for opioid addicts.
"Health care is my passion," said Romeo Theken, who worked as a community liaison at Addison Gilbert Hospital before becoming mayor. "I am always looking for ways to leverage opportunities for citizens to obtain these services."
On Jan. 13, Roberto "Tito" Rodriguez, of Rockport, will officially join the city's staff as a community health navigator.
"As a member of the recovery community, the way that I sustained my recovery is by helping others anyway," Rodriguez said in an interview. "That is what people did for me so I always want to be available."
In his new role, Rodriguez will be the only civilian as part of a community impact team of public health and public safety officials who will work to assist community members struggling with all sorts of addictions.
"It is a team effort and I strongly believe that," Rodriguez said.
While he could not comment on who will be part of the team, as they are still figuring that out, he did say there will be a police lieutenant and a school resource officer on board.
"We will deal with a lot of social issues that intersect with addiction," Rodriguez said.
These social issues will include focusing on homelessness, domestic violence, and prevention work with local high schools.
The rest of what the team will be doing is in the developing stage, Rodriguez clarified, but the possibilities are endless.
"I have a lot of ideas," he said.
Police Chief Edward Conley, who is helping head up the effort for the city, wasn't available for comment Thursday.
Since October 2016, Rodriguez has worked with Gloucester's Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI) as a care advocate and outreach specialist.
As a care advocate, Rodriguez primarily worked with the Angel program as they looked to combat the city's opioid epidemic.
In his new role, he will expand his work to those who are struggling with any type of addiction and help them find the cure that best works for them.
"This gives me a great opportunity to build on what I did with PAARI and build on the Angel program," Rodriguez said. "It is time to take the Angel program to another level."
"It is an extension of what he has been doing for PAARI and, while he is technically transitioning to city staff, will still be working with us," explained Allie Hunter McDade, the executive director for PAARI.
Rodriguez's new office will be inside Brown's Mall downtown, but he will continue to stay connected with PAARI as a mentor for teams of recovery coaches and collaborate with the nonprofit for regional training.
"We see it as a really positive thing that they were able to incorporate his position into the city budget," Hunter McDade said.
A conduit for change
Rodriguez was quick to clarify, however, that he is only a conduit in the recovery process.
"I don't save anyone's life," he explained. "It is the individual who has come to the point where they have come to that conscious decision."
That decision to change, he said, can come in many different ways, whether it is through medication for addiction treatment, church, yoga, 12 steps. The list goes on.
"Doesn't matter what they choose," Rodriguez said. "If you choose it, we'll work a plan to get you where you want to be."
Rodriguez's service to those who need it most has reached far beyond Cape Ann — more than 40 years of experience has brought him to places such as New York, Maryland and Lynn.
While his experience within the field of recovery from addiction, both professionally and personally, has sent him far and wide, Rodriguez has his heart set on one city.
"I am passionate about Gloucester," he said. "I love Gloucester and I love the people in Gloucester."
