The City Council finally granted the Goetemann family special permits to preserve art space at its 37 Rocky Neck Ave. home to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Gordon and Judy Goetemann.
With all councilors present at Tuesday night's meeting in favor of the project, Councilor Melissa Cox being absent, the Goetemann family will be able to add skylights and dormers to the existing mixed-use condominium building in order to add dwelling units.
By adding these units, the Goetemann family will be able to give the art gallery on the first floor to the Rocky Neck Art Colony so that artists can utilize the space as they capture Cape Ann's picturesque landscapes and quaint coastal communities on canvas.
"I am going to support this motion because I believe that the social and community needs are served as this fulfills a community need to preserve a historic art colony which I think is noble," said Councilor Val Gilman. "I think that the fact that Mr. Goetemann is offering a lovely gallery free of charge for various folks who might be interested to possibly include the Rocky Neck Art Colony is just a wonderful community gesture."
Councilors Jen Holmgren and Steve LeBlanc smiled and nodded in agreement with Gilman's affirmation of the project.
"Gilman hit every point," Holmgren said.
The journey to Tuesday night's vote has been long, as the applicant and Goetemann's attorney Joel Favazza of Seaside Legal Solutions had been before City Council and then were sent back to Planning & Development earlier this month to discuss the intricacies to their application.
This included finalizing the wording for the special condition that states:
"This Special Council Special Permit is conditioned upon Petitioner maintaining the "front" two rooms on the first floor of Petitioner's condominium unit (the "Gallery") for use as a gallery or other gallery-related use. Petitioner shall allow third parties to operate the Gallery, including, but not limited to, the Rocky Neck Art Colony, provided that Petitioner does not charge such third parties rent; however; Petitioner may require such third parties carry their own liability and hazard insurance and cover the actual cost of utilities consumed by the Gallery. Should such use cease, Petitioner shall have 120 days to seek modification of this City Council Special Permit, failing which, this City Council Special Permit shall terminate. Subject to new information and/or debate that results from the public hearing, this Special Council Permit is deemed to be in harmony with the intent and the purpose of the Zoning ordinance."
The special condition has been put in place so that if at any point that the parties, which include, but are not limited to, the Rocky Neck Art Colony, decide it does not need the space that it - with relief - remains a gallery space for the public to enjoy.
Councilor Barry Pett had suggested putting a deed restriction on the property to ensure that the additional space would only be used for the purpose of supporting artists.
"If it does come to an end as a rent-free gallery space, how do we ensure that then it is basically the end of (the special permit)," Pett questioned.
His hesitation comes as the Rocky Neck neighborhood is densely crowded area that, as Pett says, "already has a number of issues related to it."
The city's General Counsel Chip Payson assured Pett that special condition that Favazza has ironed out with those a part of Planning & Development would suffice.
"I think requiring a deed restriction would be rather heavy handed," Payson explained. "What is being proposed in the condition and as the Planning & Development amended the condition is appropriate."
