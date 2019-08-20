The ballot for the 2019 Gloucester municipal election is finalized now that the signatures collected by potential candidates have been certified by the state’s Board of Elections.
While the races for School Committee, Ward 2 and councilor at-large are all contested, the city will not hold a preliminary election in September due to a shorter list of candidates. The city election is Nov. 5.
The city is projected to save about $15,000 by not holding a primary, according to the City Clerk’s office.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, Ward 3 Councilor Steve LeBlanc, Ward 4 Councilor Val Gilman and Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan are all running opposed.
Barry Pett and Joseph Giacalone will face off to represent Ward 2.
Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza, John McCarthy, Peter Cannavo and Joe Ciolino will challenge incumbents Melissa Cox, Jennifer Holmgren and Jamie O’Hara for four councilor at-large seats.
For the six-seat School Committee race, incumbents Kathleen Clancy, Joel Favazza, Jonathan Pope and Melissa Teixeira Prince will compete against Laura Wiessen, Timothy Wood, Samantha Verga Watson and Ida Shaker.
There is no early voting for the municipal elections, but absentee ballot voting will be available. Residents have until 20 days before the election to register to vote.
The 2019 Gloucester municipal election ballot will be:
*Denotes incumbent
Mayor
* Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Councilor At-Large (Vote for up to 4)
* Melissa Cox
*Jennifer Holmgren
* Jamie O’Hara
Peter Cannavo
Joe Ciolino
Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza
John McCarthy
City Council ward seats
(Each ward's voters chooses one candidate)
Ward 1
*Scott Memhard
Ward 2
Joseph Giacalone
Barry Pett
Ward 3
*Steve LeBlanc
Ward 4
*Val Gilman
Ward 5
*Sean Nolan
School Committee (Vote for up to six)
*Kathleen Clancy
*Joel Favazza
*Jonathan Pope
*Melissa Teixeira Prince
Samantha Verga-Watson
Ida Shaker
Laura B. Wiessen
Timothy R. Wood
