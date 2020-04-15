April vacation has been canceled for Gloucester public schools.
The School Committee voted 6 to 1 to extend school through next week’s April vacation - April 21 through April 24 - with the hopes of establishing and maintaining the schedules for remote learning put into place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students will still have Monday, April 20, off for Patriot’s Day.
“We see this as a way of continuing those efforts, working out the glitches, and setting the ‘new normal’ during school closure,” Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier wrote in a letter to parents and guardians earlier this week.
He explained it is the administration’s recommendation to go forward with the motion and the teacher’s union did a survey that showed 85% of teachers were in favor of maintaining a continuity in learning through April vacation while 15% were opposed.
The Department of Early and Secondary Education (DESE) has indicated dates turned into school days can be used as part of the school calendar and the number of days students are in school.
“If a school district continues providing its remote learning program for students from April 21 to 24 (April vacation week, minus Patriots Day) the district is not required to go beyond its previously scheduled 181st day,” DESE Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley wrote.
Riley emphasized that the decision is ultimately up to each district.
School Committee member Joel Favazza was the single opposing voice in the discussion.
“To my knowledge we have not received any information that we are not returning to school this year, in which case I would rather have four, six-hour days in person in June than four, three-hour Zoom days in April,” he explained.
School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, on the other hand, was not willing to take that chance.
“I am going to support this motion,” Teixeira Prince said. “It is important that we keep this momentum.”
The other councilors agreed with her.
Safier speculated as to what the rest of the school year may look like.
He explained that in a phone conference call on Tuesday, the Commissioner said that it is “probably, unlikely that we are going back to in May... expects a decision from the Governor’s at the latest early next week.”
Safier confirmed that the last day of school now will be June 17.
