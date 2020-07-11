While the annual block parties that used to occupy Main Street have been canceled due to COVID-19, that doesn't mean that people can't shop, dine and stroll.
The city of Gloucester and Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce are seeking a special event permit from the City Council's Planning and Development Committee to hold a "Shop, Dine, and Stroll" event next Saturday, July 18.
"Remember how much fun we have all had at the Block Parties over the years? Well this year we can't do that so we are trying something different to support our Main Street businesses in a safe way," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken posted on her Facebook page.
If the Planning and Development Committee approves the request on Monday, Main Street will be closed to cars from Pleasant Street to the West End next Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
The mayor clarified that there will be no music, street performers, outside vendors or other areas for gatherings as the city is still working to mitigate the spread of the virus through social distancing and dispersing of crowds.
Masks will be required inside and outside of businesses.
Updates on the event, participating businesses, and safety measures will be posted on the Gloucester Block Party Facebook page.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Special Planning & Development Committee meeting to discuss a request for a Shop, Dine and Stroll event to take place July 18..
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom. Link is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/88626887263
When: Monday, July 13, 6 to 7 p.m.