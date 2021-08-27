All city employees working inside Gloucester buildings can expect to mask up as early as Labor Day weekend.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, while discussing the schools' mask mandate with the School Committee on Wednesday night, mentioned that the city also will be requiring anyone who enters city buildings to be wearing a mask covering.
“We are going to do the masks,” Romeo Theken said. “Whatever you do here, I want to have it even across the board.”
As COVID-19 numbers rise with the new and highly contagious delta variant, the School Committee voted unanimously Wednesday evening to mandate masks for all children and adults, regardless of vaccination status.
Romeo Theken said she and her staff want to do the same.
Interim Chief Administrative Officer Frank Cousins told the Times in a follow-up interview that the Board of Health will meet next Thursday, Sept. 2, when Assistant Health Director Max Schenk will ask for permission to impose the mandate.
If Schenk gets the go-ahead, Cousins explained, city buildings will be requiring masks on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Cousins added that the mayor met with the city's collective bargaining groups this past Tuesday to let them know there will be a mask mandate coming down the pike.
“If you see my police doing detail and they aren’t wearing masks, don't please email us a thousand times when they are outside. If you see police in their own individual vehicle, that is fine. If you see my DPW outside with no masks, that is fine,” Romeo Theken said. “It is if you enter city buildings … please put your mask on.”
Rockport reinstated its mask requirement for entering town buildings and schools on Aug. 13 and its leaders strongly encourage face coverings be worn in private businesses.
Manchester's selectmen and the Board of Health voted last week to require masks as of Sept. 1 when entering all businesses and public buildings in town to help mitigate recent COVID-19 variants and proactively prevent community spread. The mask order will be in place until further notice.
Gloucester's School Committee also voted to mandate that all school faculty and staff be fully vaccinated by Oct. 2. That would include custodians, who are technically employees of the city, Superintendent Ben Lummis said.
He said he has spoken with the city Human Resources Director Holly Dougwillo and they agreed that if there are any custodians who are unvaccinated, they can be reassigned so as to ensure that all school custodians are vaccinated.
Requiring vaccinations, Romeo Theken said, will need further discussion as she strongly believes there needs to be more communication about this and that city leaders are still awaiting information from the state level.
Cousins reiterated that the city is going to focus on the mask mandate first.
“Our goal is to get everyone in masks first and then we will look at vaccines,” he said.
CAPE ANN COVID-19 NUMBERS
Gloucester: As of Thursday, Aug. 26, the city Health Department is reporting there are current 14 active COVID-19 cases with one probable case. There are no hospitalizations, five new cases since the last report, and the percent positivity rate has increased to 3.17%. The state average is 2.91%.
Assistant Public Health Director Max Schenk said that the number of tests in the last two weeks has culminated to 1,546. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,101 cases in the city, according to state figures.
Rockport: The town's website said there were 12 active cases on Monday. Of the total count of 312 cases, 281have recovered and 24 residents have died, according to the town's website. Of eligible residents, 12 and older, 78% are fully vaccinated.
Essex has had seven cases in the last weeks, 118 cases since January, and a total of 206 cases, according to state figures.
Manchester's health board said there were two active cases on Thursday, and 260 cases to date. Of eligible residents, 12 and older, 78% are fully vaccinated.