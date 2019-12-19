City could have first pot shop in March

Cape Ann's first marijuana dispensary, where customers can buy marijuana for medical and recreational use, should open in the next three months.
"We are tentatively targeting early March to open," said Gregg Weiss, Happy Valley Ventures' vice president of technology and marketing.
Happy Valley will grow plants, harvest and make raw products, turn raw products into consumable products for customers and patients, and run a retail dispensary at its new multi-purpose facility at 38 Great Republic Drive in Blackburn Industrial Park.
"It is going to provide Cape Ann with the first on-island access to medical marijuana products for patients," said Gloucester attorney Joel Favazza, who has been representing Happy Valley Ventures during the permitting process.
While the company had acquired a second property at 58 Great Republic Drive as another manufacturing, processing and cultivation facility, Happy Valley has sold the property and plans to move those operations to Newburyport at 2 Opportunity Way.
The Newburyport location will not be a retail dispensary.
Favazza said the company is already employing local residents in its manufacturing department. "They hope to get citizens on the retail side, as well," Favazza said.
"As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within in the industry," Happy Valley says on its official website.
The cannabis company is looking to combat those inconsistencies. It has had its first harvest but has not finalized its Gloucester menu, Favazza said.
It is now "refining what will be available for the consumer on day one," Favazza said. Items for sale in Gloucester will include edibles, oils, and a few medical-only products.
Happy Valley, however, is not the only cannabis connoisseur looking to set up shop in Cape Ann.
California-based cultivation center Ocean Breeze Cultivation LLC is scheduled to move to Gloucester Engineering's building at 11 Dory Road, but does not have a set opening date. Retail dispensary Fresh Fields has been eyeing Essex Avenue's Mobil station, which is need of renovations. And in neighboring Essex, marijuana company BB Botanics hopes to open a recreational shop on the corner of Eastern Avenue, Route 133, at Harlow Street, near the town line.
Gloucester Chief Administrative Officer Jim Destino added that there is one other potential cultivator, which is looking at property on Sargent Street.
Favazza said Happy Valley isn't concerned about the competition.
"Cannabis is still in sufficient demand from the Commonwealth," Favazza said. "Happy Valley isn't concerned or nervous of another manufacturing company."
A growing market
Almost 60% of Gloucester residents voted in favor of legalizing marijuana within the city in 2017, Destino said.
"We are fulfilling the will of the people," Destino said. "Gloucester was very proactive in this process. We started early with a task force that started with what the city should have and where (marijuana facilities) should be."
As of 2019, Pew Research identified that two-thirds of Americans agree that the use of marijuana should be legal.
"An overwhelming majority of U.S. adults (91%) say marijuana should be legal either for medical and recreational use (59%) or that it should be legal just for medical use (32%). Fewer than one in ten (8%) prefer to keep marijuana illegal in all circumstances," according to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center's American Trends Panel.
Destino is confident that with the coming of cannabis will come more jobs.
The "cannabis money," as Destino describes the 6% sales tax the city will receive from establishments and the state, will benefit schools, the Board of Health, Police Department, and assist the city in its road improvement plan.
Once it is up and running, Happy Valley will have locations in Gloucester and in East Boston at 220 William McClellan Hwy. The company expects to be supplying to other operations that may be retail only.
While Happy Valley is looking to open between January and March, pending final inspections and approvals by the state Cannabis Control Commission, there is no firm date set.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
