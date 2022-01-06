The City Council’s Planning and Development Committee fielded a detailed presentation Wednesday night on proposed zoning changes meant to spur more housing in the city based on strategies developed in the 2017 Gloucester Housing Production Plan.
This includes increasing the height allowance of residential homes from 30 feet to 35 feet, and increasing multifamily height in the downtown to 45 feet.
In all, there are nine motions coming from the Planning Board to the City Council to consider, and Wednesday night’s presentation was not a public hearing, but a chance for councilors to hear about the proposed changes.
The Planning and Development Committee is made up of Chairperson Jason Grow, Council President Valerie Gilman as its vice chairperson; and member Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil. Grow said about 115 people attended the Zoom meeting, and he said they could get to everyone last night, but that questions about zoning should be addressed to the City Clerk to be answered at the next meeting. Residents’ questions were aired after press time.
“We are going to take our time with this,” said Grow, saying this was a detailed presentation and they wanted to digest it before fielding questions from residents. “The council is not interested in rushing anything through the process.”
“These are important community discussions,” said Planning Director Gregg Cademartori about the proposals.
The proposed zoning amendments, which are technical in nature, were focused on use and dimensional tables for one, two and three family residential and multifamily housing.
Cademartori noted the Housing Production Plan was not just about the creation of affordable housing, but the creation of housing in the city, given the needs of an aging population of Gloucester, with estimates 43% of the city will be 60 and older by 2030. The Housing Production Plan talked about the trend in Gloucester toward smaller household sizes and a need for housing across all income levels, along with the need for the creation of different types of housing.
One bucket of changes being proposed are use allowances, the other bucket involves dimensions, Cademartori said.
The first changes discussed would be removing the special permit requirement for two-family conversions with exterior modifications, Cademartori said. The idea is to have consistency across different zoning districts. For example, a property owner now can build a new two-family home on a vacant lot without a special permit, but an addition that meets all dimensional requirements would still require a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The next proposal allowed for the consideration of two-family homes by special permit in the Coastal Residential, RC-40 District, which includes portions of Eastern Point and the Magnolia shore.
Another change would allow for the consideration of three-family dwellings in the low-density residential R-30 zoning district by special permit.
A fourth change would allow for three-family dwellings by right in the high-density residential R-5 district, which is currently allowed by special permit. The R-5 district stretches between Route 128 and the water, neighborhoods that surround the downtown.
Gilman asked about what types of homes already exist in the R-5 zoning district.
“There are a number of multifamily in that area,” Cademartori said. There are also a number of single and two-family homes, and these homes would provide for opportunities for conversion. O’Neil asked if there was the infrastructure to support three-family by right. Cademartori said they are talking about locating housing near amenities, but zoning changes do not address parking, which was a concern for some councilors.
Ward I City Councilor Scott Memhard asked about how parking regulations fit with in with zoning changes, and the possible ripple effect on parking and congestion. Cademartori said that’s a question for the Zoning Board with the presentation of a plan that either complies with parking regulations or it doesn’t.
“Perhaps we can supply a little bit more information about parking demand,” Cademartori said.
On dimensional changes includes removing the requirement to double the lot size in the R-80, R-40, RC-40 and R-30 districts for two-family construction or conversion. For example, in the R-80 zoning district, the minimum lot size is 80,000 square feet, but present zoning also calls for a minimum lot area per dwelling unit of 80,000 square feet, meaning the lot would have to be 160,000 square feet for two units. The proposed change would lower the minimum lot area per dwelling unit in R-80 to 40,000 square feet.
Other changes would modify lot width requirements to simplify lot configurations.
As to height, Cademartori said many homes in the downtown area along Washington Street are already exceed 30 feet.
“I know people are very passionate about this,” he said. Existing height limitations in zoning have dissuaded developers from making conversions.
“It’s a community decision,” Cademartori said about the proposed height changes. The height increase may allow more space in a structure to convert a home to a two-family, and it would allow for homes to be elevated due to concerns about flooding in coastal flood plains.
Cademartori said increases in heights downtown to 45 feet was a late addition to the proposals. Two projects that have already been approved hover around four stories, he said.
“This is one of the factors that relates to housing in the downtown area,” he said.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.