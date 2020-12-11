Once again, commercial property owners will pay their city taxes at a higher rate than residents.
The City Council voted 8-1 to adopt a residential tax classification factor of .9968, which equates to a commercial, industrial and personal (CIP) property shift of 1.03.
Councilor Scott Memhard was the lone vote in opposition, stating that he is in favor of a “fair and equal rate of 1.0” in spite of the uncertain times of 2020.
For the 2021 fiscal year, this means that commercial properties will pay $12.86 per $1,000 of assessed value over the 2021 fiscal year, which runs from July 1 of 2020 to June 30 of 2021. Residential taxpayers will pay at a rate of $12.44 per $1,000.
From fiscal year 2006 through 2016, the rate shift remained constant at 1.06. The shift was reduced to 1.03 in fiscal year 2017, where it remains today.
In fiscal year 2020, the tax rate at a factor of 1.0 was at $12.37, but the shift had residential properties paying $12.33 and commercial $12.74.
The tax rate at a factor of 1.0 for fiscal year 2021 would be $12.48, which is rounded to not exceed the maximum allowable levy of approximately $90.2 million.
Councilor Melissa Cox, who heads the Budget and Finance Subcommittee, said she wanted to keep the tax shift at 1.03 for some semblance of consistency.
“Consistency is very important this year,” she said, referring to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the Cape Ann community. “Next year, I hope to advocate for an even playing field.”
Although the tax factor will remain the same as in the past years, the city is by no means in the same place it was last year.
“This has been an extraordinary year on all fronts,” said Ken Riehl, the CEO of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. “Speaking for the business community, those businesses in the hospitality industry have been especially hard hit. Accommodations, Restaurants, retailers, attractions, our cultural community and general services. All of these businesses are taking losses for the year, some have closed and some will not reopen.”
While the city’s business tax rate is lower than surrounding communities such as Beverly and Salem, Riehl said in a follow up interview, the numbers don’t exactly translate.
“Gloucester is uniquely situated on an island and is not a drive-thru destination,” he said.
The city’s business base has been down 30% over the past 25 years and is currently under 10%, according to the fiscal year 2021 packet.
Riehl attributes the low percentage to the decline in the fishing industry.
“We need to attract new businesses to relocate and encourage existing businesses to expand,” he said.
While the Chamber advocates for tax rate parity, when the residents have the same tax rates as the businesses, Riehl said he is appreciative that the city plans to leave the shift unchanged knowing “the hardships experienced by both our business community and our residents.”
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken jumped in to note the difficulty of the situation.
“We are in this together and that is why I said to leave (the tax rate) the same,” Romeo Theken said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “There is no win no matter which way we turn.”
