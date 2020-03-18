Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced a state of emergency Tuesday evening, and city officials are working to ensure this seaside community continues to move forward amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is an extremely fluid situation that is changing literally minute by the minute," Councilor at-Large James O'Hara said.
O'Hara is working alongside — albeit from a distance — eight other city councilors to address the crisis while conducting necessary city meetings, confirming budgets, and updating software to enable community engagement in all that they do.
Tuning in
As the City Council works to take action on agenda topics while practicing social distancing, councilors will meet remotely— which is in compliance with a new state order.
Gov. Charlie Baker on March 12 signed an order suspending specific parts of open meeting laws to enable local decision-making during the pandemic.
The order relieves public bodies from conducting meetings in public spaces provided that they make provisions to ensure public access through "adequate, alternative means."
This includes, but is not limited too, public access through telephone, internet-enabled audio or video conferencing.
City IT Director James Pope is hopeful his department will be able to roll out an "end-step solution" to creating effective provisions by the beginning of next week, a project it has been working on since March 9 in anticipation of stricter regulations.
"While there are many flavors outlined by the governor to what it could be ... the City of Gloucester is working towards the full-blown video conference allowing the members of a board, any presenters who are in front of that board, and any city staff to see each other via audio and video," Pope explained. "Then allow the public to see all of that."
As city boards venture into hosting public forums online, Pope said that it will take some adjustments.
"There will be a very small learning curve for the public on how to join and participate in this meeting," he said. "If it is not a public hearing, it will be relatively simple, just click a link and view what is happening."
For those who do not have access to online databases, meetings are only a phone call away.
"It is no longer walking up to a beautiful City Hall building and sit in the audience," Pope said. "It will be available via just a regular phone call as well. Obviously you won't get the visuals but you will be available to listen."
Details of how this will be done and what number to call will be updated at gloucestertimes.com as the city continues to flesh out its plans.
"In this day and age, sadly, technology is now a necessity rather than an option," Pope said.
For Councilor at-Large Melissa Cox, providing video footage of council meetings is a top priority.
"I think it is important for us to lead by example and not have the meetings in person," Cox said, explaining that she is planning to record meetings on Facebook Live with her phone to get the information to the public.
"We are kind of behind the eight ball, having sourced out software that can handle it," she said. "They are in high demand right now and what we are trying to use it for, in my opinion, is not keeping the economy running so we are low on the totem pole regarding that kind of thing."
Working together
Retired Gloucester police Chief and current Councilor at-Large John McCarthy appreciates all that the public safety officials are doing and will do during the unsettling weeks ahead.
"I think that the city response has been great and I think that we are ahead of most," McCarthy said. "Our police, fire and DPW is still going to respond and do what is needed to be done."
The Mayor's Office, he said, is "keeping everybody informed and being really a little bit ahead of what you are even seeing form a state level."
Councilor at-Large Jen Holmgren agreed.
"We are fortunate that the mayor has been incredibly practiced in working with not only the administration in the city but also with our representatives at the state level," she said.
As children are home from school for the next three weeks, Holmgren has been encouraged by many online platforms that have made learning and socializing more accessible for her 9-year-old daughter.
"Before all of this happened, people were really discouraged by using social media so much. The emphasis on real-life human contact was very strong and people were thinking of moving away from social media," Holmgren explained. "But now with all of this happening, we are relying on it more than ever."
The Holmgrens have set up video conferences with friends and maximized use of online learning resources provided by the Gloucester public schools to move forward despite practicing social distancing.
"I feel that this community, once again, has risen in concert to try to combat the effects of the illness before it hits us very hard," Holmgren said. "Experiential learning is something that cannot be undersold and she (Holmgren's daughter) is doing things like helping out in the kitchen and going for walks."
O'Hara referenced where other affected countries are now is the light at the end of the tunnel for Americans.
"Other countries that were in the forefront — China, Italy, and so on — those countries are slowly coming out of it and I am sure that we will work through it sooner than they did," he said.
City councilors, in addition to other city officials such as the Mayor's Office, and Departments of Public Works and Public Health, will be providing updates through social media and government websites on how they are working to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"I am sure that it is an extremely stressful time for a lot of people and we as a city are going to work our best to try and minimize the stress," O'Hara emphasized. "You can't make the stress the people are feeling go away but we are trying to be out there."
If you watch:
What: City Council Meeting
When: Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.
Where: To be announced.
