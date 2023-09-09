For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the City Council plans to return to live, in-person meetings with the public in attendance on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
One of the council’s first orders of business back in person in City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium will be the cause of hunger awareness and the work The Open Door food pantry does as a food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham.
Some councilors will be wearing orange T-shirts as The Open Door has seen a 28% increase in visits to its food pantries in 2023, and a 20% increase in people visiting its pantries, the nonprofit said in a prepared statement.
Audio-visual upgrades in the Kyrouz Auditorium will allow the council to meet in person with residents while keeping the Zoom component to their meetings, allowing people to Zoom in online remotely.
Since the pandemic, the council has been meeting on Zoom, save for some in-person meetings at the Sawyer Free Library in the spring of 2022.
During this time, officials have taken note of the increased participation of the public during Zoom meetings.
Some councilors expressed concern over losing the Zoom portion of meetings because the cavernous and historic Kyrouz was in need of technological upgrades such as new speakers and increased Wi-Fi and networking capabilities to be able to broadcast hybrid meetings.
The city was aiming to restart hybrid meetings for various boards in the Kyrouz in July when a small fire in City Hall at the beginning of May filled the building with smoke, and delayed things as the Kyrouz Auditorium was filled with scaffolding so it could be cleaned.
Since the fall of 2022, council standing committees have been meeting in person at the Harbormaster’s conference room on Harbor Loop, which is equipped to hold hybrid meetings, though it was not big enough to accommodate a large crowd.
Pam Tobey, the director of communications and constituent services for the mayor’s office, said thanks to the efforts of Ryan Knowles, the city’s IT director, the Kyrouz is ready to handle hybrid meetings. Equipment such as a large screen and speakers has been installed in the auditorium. Tobey said Knowles is working with local cable TV access provider 1623 Studios to provide an extra technical person during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think we are in good shape,” Tobey said.
The importance of wearing orange
With orange being the color used to spread awareness about hunger, some councilors are planning on wearing orange T-shirts, as they did last year, and one of their first orders of business back in person will be to proclaim September Hunger Action Month.
They will also be holding a food drive for The Open Door.
“We’ve been asked by The Open Door once again, which we really appreciate, for our next meeting on Sept. 12th to support September as our Hunger Action Month,” said City Council President Val Gilman at the council’s meeting on Aug. 22.
Gilman said she planned to work with The Open Door to come up with a proclamation, with councilors taking turns reading it at the start of the meeting. She planned to bring a Hunger Action Month sheet cake to help celebrate the importance of The Open Door.
Council Vice President Sean Nolan of Ward 5 reminded councilors and the public to bring canned goods and food donations to the Kyrouz for the food drive. Gilman said there would be a bin for folks to contribute when they walk in.
“We’ll make sure it’s delivered,” Gilman said of the food donations.
In addition to the council event, The Open Door plans to “paint the town orange” for Hunger Action Month to raise awareness and encourage action to reduce food insecurity on Cape Ann and beyond.
Hunger Action Month is a nationwide campaign by the Feeding America network to raise awareness, with Hunger Action Day taking place this year on Friday, Sept. 15.
“Hunger Action Month is rooted in community coming together, and that’s never been truer than it is this year,” said The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine. “When life happens The Open Door is here to help, and that’s possible because of everyone who steps up to donate, volunteer, advocate, and do their part to help our neighbors.”
In addition to the council’s proclamation, Mayor Greg Verga plans to issue a proclamation on Sept. 15, naming September Hunger Action Month in the city.
