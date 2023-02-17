The reappointment of the city of Gloucester’s top legal adviser, Suzanne Egan, was held up during a contentious City Council meeting this week.
A special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. on Zoom has been scheduled to take up matter.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley invoked a charter objection called Section 2-11 - stopping the vote to reappoint Egan in its tracks.
Turns out, the parliamentary move was “a procedure error,” according to an email from City Clerk Joanne Senos.
According to the City Charter, a charter objection does not apply to management appointments, Senos said in an email to councilors.
A charter objection is defined as the first time a measure is put to the council, if one councilor objects to a vote being taken, it is postponed to the next meeting.
Egan’s appointment by the mayor was approved by the City Council in June 2022, filling the general counsel position formerly held by Chip Payson in the prior administration, Egan, the former North Andover town counsel, served as Gloucester’s assistant general counsel from 1993 to 2008 and general counsel from 2008 to January 2015.
Egan’s salary is the same as Payson’s, $135,219.
Councilor at-Large Jamie O’Hara asked that Egan’s reappointment be pulled from the consent agenda, which deals with items that can pass without objection.
O’Hara, a member of the council’s Ordinances and Administration standing committee, said he was unable to ask questions of her at that panel’s meeting due to technical difficulties.
“I am super pleased to put attorney Egan forward for a full term,” Mayor Greg Verga said. “Suzanne’s come in and really helped us as a new administration get where we need to be.”
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said the time to ask questions was at the subcommittee level, but O’Hara was allowed to ask questions on legal matters regarding the enforcement of the dog ordinance on private ways, and the city’s liability for keeping people from swimming at Good Harbor Creek due to high bacterial levels.
A majority of the council — Grow, Council President Val Gilman of Ward 4, Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta, Council Vice President Sean Nolan of Ward 5, and Councilor at-Large Tony Gross — praised Egan’s reappointment.
“I respect you, I like you and I think we’ve disagreed on a few things, but we’ve done it respectfully,” Worthley said .
Worthley than asked Egan about the interpretation of open meeting law barring councilors from speaking during subcommittee meetings, saying he was at Egan’s reappointment meeting, but was unable to ask questions.
Egan said in general when other members of the council, acting as city councilors, attend subcommittee meetings, there’s the potential to violate open meeting law.
Gilman interjected Worthley’s line of questioning, noting the council’s full agenda that night, and asked Worthley to share the floor.
Worthley objected to being cut off by Gilman, saying this was the time in general to ask questions as a check on the administration. Gilman said councilors can always send questions to members of a subcommittee in advance.
“The opportunity to speak was always there. I just want to offer that,” Verga said when Gilman allowed him the floor. He said both he and Egan reached out to Worthley and O’Hara on Egan’s reappointment.
“Bringing it here in public after you have had the opportunity is just an opportunity for something else other than getting to the bottom of an issue. I just wanted to let the public know what’s going on here,” Verga said.
After a contentious debate to move the question, the council voted 6-3 to do so, with Worthley, Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil and O’Hara voting against closing debate.
With the vote on Egan about to take place, Worthley called for the charter objection, stopping the proceedings until the next meeting.
“If I had the chance to ask the questions, I would have voted ‘yes,’” Worthley said.
“So, it was my fault, Councilor Worthley, of course, I would expect nothing other than you for saying that,” Gilman said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.