The city of Gloucester may have finally gotten a handle on the system for the 70 or so parking kiosks that have replaced older ones downtown over the past couple of years, Mayor Greg Verga said.
The city has created a new zone system to help enforce parking, with six zones which correspond to parking limits defined in city ordinance. In other words, drivers won’t be able to park in one part of the downtown, then drive and park somewhere else without having to feed another kiosk. However, drivers who move their cars within the same zone won’t have to feed the kiosk again.
“Enforcement will be back,” Verga said.
Drivers will have to make sure they are paying for the zone where their car is parked, according to a Parking Kiosk FAQ provided by the city.
Kiosks will be marked with the zone number/name and be color-coded similarly to how the zones appear in the Flowbird Parking app. (You can download the app at flowbirdapp.com/app/)
“On Flowbird,” the Parking Kiosk FAQ states, “you can select any kiosk in the zone where your vehicle is parked. The zones are color coded, as well as listed by name when the nearest droplet is tapped in the Flowbird app.”
The zones are arranged in a clockwise fashion around the downtown:
- Zone 1 — City Hall (blue).
- Zone 2 — Main Street East (green).
- Zone 3 — Harbor Loop (purple).
- Zone 4 — the I-4,C-2 and Gloucester House lots off Rogers Street.
- Zone 5 — Rogers Street West (red).
- Zone 6 — Main Street West (orange).
Verga said Wednesday he had even filmed a video that day to explain to residents how the kiosks and the app work.
“The zone is basically a location so when you are entering it in your app,” Verga said, the app will know where you are and will plug in the zone.
“The app is much easier to feed the meter,” Verga said. You can feed the meter remotely from the app without having to go back to the kiosk. However, you will need to know in which zone you parked so you don’t pay for parking in the wrong zone.
Verga said drivers using the kiosks to pay for parking should get into the habit of knowing their license plate number (or take a photo of it and keep that on your phone) because you will have to enter your plate number to park.
The Flowbird app is the simplest way to know which zone you are in. It will also allow drivers to take advantage of the 20 minutes of free parking that the city offers, and increase time if need be.
Verga said when he became mayor at the start of 2022, his administration inherited the parking kiosks and took ownership.
“We are not looking back, we are not blaming anybody, but they were a bit of a challenge for going on the 18 months I’ve been here and probably about six months before I got here,” Verga said. “And, you know, we had a lot of things to make up to put in place that wasn’t necessarily set up when we first came on board, working on a vendor for a maintenance contract, training our guys at the DPW … who are going to be doing the actual onsite maintenance, routine stuff. Obviously, the vendor will have to come in for major stuff.”
The city worked out an agreement Flowbird, Verga said, and got its backend system up and running. Verga said all the kiosks are now geolocated, but when Verga first came in, the kiosks were geolocated to a single spot in another country because they were not correctly coded. Having them geolocated makes them easier to track if they are out of order or filled with coins and need to be emptied.
“We’ve gotten to the point now we feel very confident, especially now that we have the plate readers” for the city’s Nissan Leaf vehicles used for parking enforcement.
He said the city had not been enforcing meter violations, instead had been enforcing violations such as cars parked in a crosswalk, on a sidewalk or facing the wrong direction.
When the kinks in the system were still being worked out, he said drivers ticketed for meter violations “would have a legitimate argument saying that kiosk wasn’t working, so it’s kind of hard to ticket them for that kind of thing.”
When the city first got the kiosks, they sat in limbo at the DPW, Verga said. When installed, they did not have the ability to take coins. They were wrapped up in plastic then replaced. Verga said some kiosks for long-term parking lots still only take credit cards or pay through the app.
Verga said the easiest way to pay for parking in Gloucester is to download the Flowbird app. Once drivers enter their information, they no longer have to find a credit card or fish for change. Using the app will also save drivers from having to enter their license plate at the kiosk.
