Cultural organizations on Cape Ann have the opportunity to win grant money to support activities next year and recoup losses caused by the COVD-19 pandemic this year.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, has allocated funds to each community with a cultural council and has set a Dec. 14 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities. It is also is also accepting applications through Dec. 11 for a new $10 million grant program for cultural organizations hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Gloucester Cultural Council will distribute about $10,000 in grants from its allotment. This year the council will give priority to programs that:
Directly link to Gloucester.
Are accessible to diverse groups of people.
Demonstrate innovative ways to bring science to the public.
Build momentum and create vitality within the community.
According to Gloucester Cultural Council spokesperson Elizabeth Neumeier these grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Gloucester, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.
Local guidelines and complete information on the Gloucester council is available by contacting Neumeier at GloucesterCulturalCouncil@gmail.com. Application forms and more information about the state's Local Cultural Council program are available online at www.mass-culture.org.
For cultural organizations hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the $10 million Cultural Organization Economic Recovery Grant program has been organized in partnership between the the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Baker administration as part of the governor's economic recovery plan.
The state Council said more than 30,000 jobs have been impacted by the pandemic and $484 million in revenue lost as virus safety precautions forced the closure of theaters, concert venues, museums and other cultural institutions.
"Our cultural sector has been financially devastated by the pandemic. This vital new program will provide urgently needed relief to cultural organizations across the Commonwealth. We know that the cultural sector must be completely restored for the Commonwealth’s economy to fully recover," said David Slatery, the council's acting executive director.
Of the $10 million in grants to be awarded, $2 million will be set aside for small nonprofits. The program calls for institutions to be awarded up to $100,000, or three months of supported operating expenses, but a small number of grants worth up to $500,000 could be awarded to organizations that have suffered severe hardships.
"The Commonwealth’s cultural institutions are a vital component of our identify and this grant program arrives at a crucial time for those organizations that have suffered significantly as a result of the pandemic," Baker said.
The money will be dispersed in early 2021.
Material from Matt Murphy of the State House News Service was used in this report.