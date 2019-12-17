After nearly three years of litigation, city and town officials in Gloucester and Essex have agreed on a legal settlement regarding payment discrepancies stemming from Gloucester's combined sewer overflow project.
Essex will pay Gloucester $66,565.39 per year for the next 25 years, a total of $1,664,134.75, for its participation in the city's combined sewer overflow project, according to a court settlement.
In turn, an inter-municipal agreement (IMA) for wastewater treatment and disposal by Gloucester between the two municipalities has been renegotiated. Essex residents will pay 14 percent less than the sewer rate Gloucester residential customers pay, as Essex will manage maintenance and operation of its own sewer lines. Gloucester’s Department of Public Works will continue to provide sewer services to Essex.
“We are pleased to have reached an amicable settlement with our neighbors," said James Destino, Gloucester’s chief administrative officer, in a prepared statement. "The money the parties agreed to represents Essex’s share of the CSO project. With that behind us we look forward to our long-term partnership and ongoing regional cooperation for this work.”
The settlement was reached in September, but only recently ratified by both parties. Gloucester City Council voted to confirm it last Tuesday, Dec. 10, while Essex Board of Selectmen approved it Monday , Dec. 16.
The CSO project began in 2000, when Gloucester was ordered by the state to make improvements to its sewer services. The city signed on with Essex and Rockport, who share parts of Gloucester's sewer system, to help pay for the nearly $45 million project. According to the agreement, each town had to pay its fair share of capital expenses.
Discrepancy around payments began in 2010, when Gloucester, led by then-Mayor Carolyn Kirk, moved some of the project's debt service onto the city’s taxpayers. The move, however, did not include a provision to collect the capital payments from Rockport and Essex. Essentially, taxpayers living in the two towns were let off the hook from paying their share of the debts.
The payment discrepancy was discovered by Destino in 2016. Shortly after, Gloucester's current mayor, Sefatia Romeo Theken, issued a letter asking for reimbursement of payments owed from 2011 through 2017. Rockport obliged by coughing up $51,293. Essex, meanwhile, was stalwart in paying what Gloucester had billed it — $357,447.28 covering fiscal 2011 through 2016, plus a bill of $71,304.88 for fiscal year 2017.
In 2017, Gloucester filed a suit in Essex County Superior Court claiming Essex hadn't paid its share for the regional CSO project. With the settlement, nearly three years of litigation between the two municipalities has ended.
Essex's payment plan, which is begins in July 1, 2020, and ends on June 30, 2044, will cover all CSO-related costs, past and future. The town expects the new IMA-wholesale rate will offset the amount it has agreed to pay Gloucester for each annual payment.
Gloucester will deposit the payments in its Enterprise Fund and use them to pay down debt.
“The Essex Board of Selectmen is happy that, through mediation, we have reached an agreement with the city that will satisfy both communities’ needs for the next 25 years," said Essex Selectmen Chairman Andrew Spinney in a prepared statement. "I applaud all of the officials in both communities for their hard work in coming to this important agreement.”
With the lawsuit behind it, Gloucester has begun discussions with Rockport on amending its IMA in the same way as Essex has settled on.
"We've had preliminary discussions as both IMAs are up for renewal soon," said Destino. "With both towns covering maintenance and operation (of their sewer lines), we felt it was only fair to do the same in Rockport."
