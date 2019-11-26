The Caden family has been growing a blue spruce on their front lawn for as long as they have lived in Gloucester. Now, it's been cut down and hoisted up in Rockport's Dock Square for the town's holiday season.
Edward Caden and his wife, Nicole, have lived on Skywood Terrace in Gloucester since 1995, the same year their only child, Andrew, was born.
"Around (that time), we planted the tree," Caden said. "We took some pictures of Andrew sitting next to it when it was only (a few feet tall)."
After 24 years of growth, the Cadens' tree, located on the front lawn near the curb and next to the family's driveway, was becoming too much of a hassle to maintain.
"It was just getting too big," explained Caden. "There was a big overhang over the driveway and lately I've been getting nervous about it during big storms and high, high winds."
Ultimately, he contacted Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to see if the city could use it for its holiday festivities. Gloucester was all set for this season, but Romeo Theken knew neighboring Rockport was in need.
She reached out to Chuck Osmond, the Rockport Department of Public Works' public properties foreman, who was in the middle of considering around 10 different trees around Cape Ann as "the one." However, none could match the qualifications of what the Cadens' tree had to offer.
"Not only was it a nice, full tree, but it was right next to the side of the road," said Osmond. "Everything was really lined out."
Contractors with Rockport Public Works transported the 30-foot tree from Gloucester to downtown Rockport on Tuesday morning. Jeremy Carr, the lumber department head at Ace Hardware at Rockport's Whistlestop Mall, lent his labor and the company's crane truck for the removal.
"Ace Hardware has been helping us out for the last 20 years," Osmond said. "Jay Smith (the owner of Ace Hardware) and his father before him have been a really big help each year."
Unfortunately, when initially hoisted up and set in place in Dock Square, the tree was leaning a bit too far forward. Rockport Public Works crews had to regroup later in the afternoon to straighten it out.
Caden said it was a bit hard to let the evergreen go, but ultimately the time had come. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Skywood Terrace property has a large patch of dirt where its towering tree once stood.
"We'll probably do something with it," Caden said. "Probably grow something a little more off to the side. Summer gets hot here, so it would be good to have some shade."
Despite being covered for this year, the Rockport DPW is always on the look-out for more holiday trees. The department is working on getting a general email inbox and once that's up and running, Cape Ann residents are welcome to send in pictures of their own trees for the possibility of them being used during upcoming holiday festivities.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
