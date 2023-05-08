A small fire late Wednesday night that was contained to an office in the City Hall Archives in the basement of the 152-year-old building has provided impetus to a project to enhance the structure’s fire protection systems.
“This was literally a wake-up call, both literally and figuratively,” said Mayor Greg Verga on Friday.
“This is critical for our iconic building,” said Janis “Jan” Bell, a member of the City Hall Restoration Commission.
The fire, which Gloucester Fire Department crews quickly knocked down, forced the closure of City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., to business on Thursday and Friday due to cleanup efforts. No one was injured in the fire. The City Hall Annex on Pond Road and other municipal buildings remained open..
Verga said the plan was to reopen the main floor of City Hall on Monday, May 8, but due to the continued clean up efforts, City Hall will be closed Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9.
The fire was contained to a portion of an office in the Archives Department, the mayor said in a prior interview. According to the city’s website, “the department contains one of the most complete collections of municipal records in the U.S., beginning before the Town’s 1642 incorporation.”
Also located in the basement of City Hall are the Assessor and the Purchasing departments. The Purchasing Department, Verga said, sits across the hall from where the fire was, so it may have to be relocated to another part of City Hall, most likely a first-floor conference room.
There is a project in the works to upgrade the building’s fire protection system, including a fire suppression system or sprinklers, and a new fire alarm system to pinpoint where a fire might be burning in the building, along with an upgrade to IT data wiring in City Hall.
State funding, by way of state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, helped secure $1.5 million for fire protection, said David “J.J.” Bell, who serves as a member of the City Hall Restoration Commission that has been working to restore and preserve City Hall since 2004.
Bell, the brother of former Mayor John Bell, now serves as chair of a newly formed City Hall Building Committee, which plans to oversee the project and which plans to hold its first meeting on May 15, he said.
He said in 2015, architects McGinley Kalsow & Associates were hired to study the fire protection needs of City Hall. He said they came to the conclusion that both a fire suppression system and an updated fire alarm system was necessary. Bell said the city hired Dore and Whittier Architects in Newburyport to look at the capital needs of the city and the firm came to the same conclusion.
In addition to the money from the state, the Community Preservation Committee has voted for a $1.7 million bond for fire protection for City Hall. Bell said the City Council still needs to appropriate this funding.
He said the city held off moving forward with the project because the city wanted to figure out the scope of needed IT work.
Bell said Verga “has been very supportive of this whole effort.” He said the city put out a Request For Proposals and hired Gienapp Architects of Danvers. Bell said one of the first things planned is to figure out the scope of the work, not just for the fire suppression and alarm systems, but also for the IT work as well.
When asked if Wednesday’s fire provides an impetus to get the fire suppression and alarm system work done, Bell said, “I guess you could say that, yes. For some of us it’s been high on our minds.”
Bell said there is no more important building in Gloucester than City Hall, for its impact on the historic seaport’s skyline, its history and as the seat of government.
As for funding renovation work to City Hall, Verga said he plans to use a “significant amount” from the nearly $23 million in COVID Local Recovery Funds the city received under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, but he could not say how much.
