City Hall on Dale Avenue will reopen to the public Monday for regular hours with “limited capacity” and “limited staff” with the completion of a temporary ramp at one of the building's entrances, according to spokesperson for the mayor’s office.
City Hall has been closed to the public since May 3 after the Fire Department contained and extinguished a small fire in the Archives office in the lower level of the building. Public Works staff and cleanup contractors have been working to remediate smoke damage in the building.
“City staff will be working at reduced capacity, so we ask for continued patience with staff and services,” read a post on the city’s Facebook page on Friday, May 12. “Our DPW and contractors are working diligently to clean up City Hall after the small fire. Still, we will be working at a reduced capacity for the time being.”
Pam Tobey, the mayor’s director of communications and constituent services, said the city was working to be able to serve the public.
Tobey asked residents for patience and said if able, residents should do what business they can online.
Allowing City Hall to reopen was the installation of a temporary handicapped ramp at the Warren Street entrance. The accessible basement entrance door to the building has been closed due to its proximity to where the fire started and the remediation work there.
The ramp work was completed in time for City Hall to reopen on Monday.
In addition, the Mayor's Office staff will be working out of space at Brown's Mall in what was formerly the Community Impact Unit office. You can reach the Mayor's Office at 978-325-5100.