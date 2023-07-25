Dominique Hurley of Gloucester has been appointed Gloucester’s new public health director, said Mayor Greg Verga. She will begin her new role on Aug. 28.
Her salary will be $109,409, according to the mayor’s office. The Board of Health voted unanimously to appoint her during a special meeting on July 18.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team and advancing the critical work done by Gloucester’s Health Department,” Hurley said in a statement. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the Health Department staff, the Board of Health, the mayor’s office, and across city departments to best serve the people of Gloucester.”
Hurley brings more than 20 years of private-sector senior management experience in health care, pharmaceuticals, and information technology, the city said.
Last year, she founded Plum Cove Strategies, which provides strategic guidance, operations assessment, and program management services.
Hurley holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Lehigh University, the city said. She has also done graduate work at the Boston University College of Communications.
Hurley has volunteered with a number of organizations, as well as serving as a student mentor at the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, and as a mentor through the MIT Venture Mentor Service.
“The past three years have reinforced how incredibly important public health professionals are to our city,” Verga said in a prepared statement. “As a resident, Dominique understands Gloucester’s challenges, and her professional experience will be a major asset to our Health Department. We look forward to welcoming her to the team.”
Hurley was interviewed during a July 18 Board of Health meeting during which Verga introduced her.
“I’m sure you have all seen her resume, at least the board members have,” Verga said, “it’s quite extensive and impressive. She’s got a lot of management and leadership skills which I think are a wonderful thing. She’s worked in health-related fields for a long time, and while it’s not specific to public health, I’m confident and I think you’ll agree that after you hear from her, you’ll find her skill set brings a lot to the table, and it’s going to be critical in managing the department.”
He told the board he was confident she would quickly come up to speed.
Hurley told the Board of Health she has been in life sciences for the majority of her career “focusing heavily on how information is leveraged across various organizations.”
She has managed teams big and small, from six members to 70.
“I’ve always taken the attitude that you make sure that you understand all sides of the department and what everybody’s doing to be able to support them,” she said.
She said she moved to Gloucester a few years ago at a point in her career where she wanted to give back. She told board members she was excited to learn more about the position, but brings a good understanding about “how to be compliant to law, how to run governance organizations, it’s a really important part of the work I did in industry.”
When asked about her strengths and weaknesses by Board of Health member Marco Palazzolo, she spoke about being new to the role of a director of public health.
“The big gap I have and it’s, you know, the elephant in the room is that I have not run a public health department,” she said, adding she does not have a degree in public health. “What I do have is a desire to learn and contribute and give back to the community, but it is a weakness coming in.”
She told the board she was interested in getting certification as a health officer.
“I think most importantly, though, is be a good leader to the team,” she said. Verga praised the fact that Hurley was not trying to sugar coat the fact she has a learning curve to overcome. He said her track record, experience and motivation would make this a successful match.
The city’s most recent health director, Mary Ellen Rose, of Gloucester, served from August 2022 to January 2023. Rose had been let go during a six-month probationary new-hire period. She is now on the ballot challenging Verga in the upcoming city election for mayor, according to the City Clerk’s office.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.