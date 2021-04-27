The Gloucester Health Department will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with the Gloucester Family Health Center this week and next.
Approximately 300 doses will be distributed between the two clinics, this Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, May 6, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Both will be held at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester, and will distribute first doses only of the Moderna vaccine. Two corresponding clinics for the distribution of second doses will be scheduled at a later date at the Rose Baker Senior Center.
Those 18 and older who live, work and study in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Essex or Ipswich are encouraged to sign up at https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/3269570921 for an appointment this Friday or https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/6012923569 for May 6.
A waitlist will be available through the registration links above once all slots are filled.
Those who wish to book an appointment must register themselves and complete the registration completely and accurately, or have given legal consent to a third party to complete the registration on their behalf. Those who need assistance registering or transportation to and/or from their appointment may call the Medical Reserve Corps’ dedicated line for Gloucester residents and community members at 978-515-5255.