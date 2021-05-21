Gloucester’s Human Resource Department has drafted a code of conduct for elected and appointed officials.
Recommended by the state’s Interlocal Insurance Association (MIIA), the policy will apply to elected and appointed officials acting on behalf of the city and covers their actions and communications, whether spoken or written, including, but not limited to, all electronic communications and social media. All elected and appointed officials will be encouraged to sign it and abide by it.
“As soon as this policy is finalized, we hope to implement it,” wrote Holly Dougwillo, the city’s human resources director, to the Times on Wednesday.
The drafted code of conduct, announced by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken at Monday’s Ordinance and Administration meeting, comes as City Council Vice President Val Gilman works on a similar document, as she has for the past year.
The Times was unable to obtain a copy of the human resources department’s drafted document before deadline. It not clear how it differs from Gilman’s code.
With hopes of constructing a productive working environment within the city, Gilman’s resolution focuses on elected officials such as the city councilors, and not the mayor or those appointed to boards and commissions by the mayor.
Gilman’s drafted resolution has been signed by Councilors Melissa Cox, John McCarthy, and James O’Hara.
The code drafted by Gilman highlights the fact that city councilor are “expected to maintain civility in all discussions and debates and not tolerate speech or behavior that is belligerent, disrespectful, threatening, abusive or disparaging as this behavior impedes the democratic process, encourages hard feelings and divisiveness, contributes to voter and staff alienation.”
“Dialogue should focus on issues and refrain from personal criticism,” it reads.
It also refers to the city’s policy on anti-harassment and discrimination.
Before being discussed by the full Council, Gilman’s Code of Conduct will be revisited at the next Ordinance and Administration meeting on Monday, June 7, for further revisions.
“When it is ready, I will 100% sign on to this,” Council President Steve LeBlanc said on Monday. “We need a clear definition on violations or some instances that could at least relate to those clear definitions.”
“That way we all know exactly what we are signing on to,” he said.
Moving forward
The drafted codes of conduct are timely as two city employees have gone public with complaints they have filed against Romeo Theken. They accuse her of making abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments regarding race, religion and sexual orientation about city officials and employees and members of the public.
Additionally, former city human resources director Donna Leete recently wrote a Letter to the Editor published by the Times citing her own experiences of how the mayor created a hostile work environment.
“In her communications with members of her management team, employees, and elected officials, Mayor Theken has not consistently modelled respect and the other core HR values that build a strong team,” Leete wrote, explaining that employees deserve “honesty and truthfulness, a Code of Conduct, and a fully developed performance management system, which includes goal-setting and confidential annual performance reviews.”
“A professional workplace has no room for personal attacks or bullying,” she added.
Romeo Theken has noted multiple times that councilors need to look at their own behavior, citing incidences where councilors “raised their voices and disparaged other colleagues.”
“I have been on a lot of your Zooms and seen a lot of different things and aggravations and the same thing at the School Committee,” she said on Monday night. “You think that this is our last hoorah and we are really at it because we are looking at a lot of the issues.”
“You have to look at all of us,” the mayor added. “Look at our emails, look at everything that we have done. Have you followed everything 100 percent?”
More than just a code
In seeking to maintain a safe and respectful workplace, city leaders will review all human resources policies and host a mandatory workshop for city employees this summer.
The city’s HR Department has engaged the Edward J. Collins Center for Public Management to review all its current policies and make recommendations on revisions, if necessary, based upon best practice.
“We review and revise, as necessary, the city’s employment policies on a routine basis,” Dougwillo said.
The “Respectful Workplace Workshop” for all senior managers, assistant managers, and elected officials will take place some time in mid-June. Topics will include diversity, identification with groups, discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, liability, bullying and appropriate workplace behavior.
