On Jan. 1, the city traditionally holds it inaugural ceremonies for the City Council and School Committee members embarking on a new term of city business and the sitting mayor often delivers a state of the city address.
On Wednesday, at 1 p.m., the inaugurals will proceed as usual at City Hall, with the City Council and School Committee, both newly comprised after November's election, meeting in special session to elect their respective leadership positions and take the oath of office.
The council will feature two new members — Ward 2 Councilor Barry Pett and Councilor at-large John J. McCarthy, the city's former police chief. The School Committee added two new members in the November election — Samantha Verga Watson and Laura B. Wiessen.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken will take her fourth oath of office — three elected terms and one appointed term after the resignation of former Mayor Carolyn Kirk. But this year, according to Romeo Theken, the state of the city address will be a little different.
"It's not going to be a state of the city address in the traditional sense," Romeo Theken said Tuesday. "This is going to be more general, with a list of the many things we have to look forward to in 2020. A more detailed state of the city address will probably come later."
Romeo Theken said she will use her speech to highlight issues such as affordable housing, municipal measures to combat climate change, restoration and repair work at City Hall and the Benjamin A. Smith fieldhouse at Gloucester High School, upgraded security throughout the Gloucester Public Schools, other facility improvements, and an upgrade of the city's municipal websites.
The inaugural ceremony is scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. in Kyrouz Auditorium.
