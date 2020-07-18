City institutes resident-only parking on beach area roads

Residents parking on streets around Gloucester's beaches will need to make sure proof of that residency is visible if they don't won't to be ticketed.
By emergency order, citing public safety concerns, some streets are temporarily being made resident parking only. This will help limit non-resident parking in several neighborhoods and allow better enforcement by the Police Department.
As a resident, if you need to park a car on the street, please make sure you have a 2019 or 2020 beach sticker displayed, a resident parking sticker (available for $5 from city tax collector's office, 978-281-9735) or clearly display your car registration on the dashboard. If you lease a vehicle, display a utility bill showing a Gloucester name and address on your dashboard.
Last weekend, severe beach traffic and parking issues throughout several neighborhoods prompted an outcry from neighbors and raised public safety concerns among city officials. Gloucester police issued 478 parking tickets, worth $31,000 in fines, a significant increase from the same time period the year before.
“We are looking at every way we can to make the inconveniences of parking issues easier for residents,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “The patterns of our daily lives will be different for a while because of the ongoing pandemic. It is our hope that these parking measures will make one aspect of that less stressful.
The resident-only parking on the affected streets will be seasonal and temporary but ward councilors work toward making it permanent, the mayor said in announcing order.
Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works will post signage in a phased approach over the next several days on these streets. Residents are asked to pay attention if signage has been posted on their streets as Gloucester Police will have extra enforcement scheduled throughout the weekend.
A reminder for resident entry into the lots at Stage Fort Park and Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches: You will need to display a 2019/2020 beach parking sticker or license or motor vehicle registration showing a Gloucester address. A resident sticker is not permitted for access to these lots.
Rangers in town
Beginning this weekend, a Rangers program has begun in Gloucester. Working with Orion Services Inc., the Rangers will be out throughout the weekend at Stage Fort Park and city beaches. They will assist city staff, give a face to those public spaces, ensure a positive experience for all patrons, monitor safety at these locations, and serve as a liaison between park and beach visitors and City staff.
“I have been interested in reintroducing this type of program to Gloucester," Romeo Theken said. "As we work through extraordinary traffic, parking issues as well as an influx of visitors, the additional presence throughout our recreational spaces will enhance the city’s ability to monitor and address issues.”
For this weekend, at times, traffic may be extremely congested. As always, drivers and pedestrians should exercise caution and patience navigating through and around Stage Fort Park and Gloucester's beach areas.
"The City of Gloucester appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation," Romeo Theken said.
GOING RESIDENT ONLY FOR SUMMER
Under an emergency order, parking on these streets will be limited to residents only:
Hartz Street
Tolman Street
Williams Court
Harrison Avenue
Eastern Avenue, easterly side from Hartz Street to Abbott Road.
Eastern Avenue, southerly side from its intersection with Williams Court in an easterly direction to its intersection with Hartz Street.
Elizabeth Road
Abbott Road
Marina Drive
Loma Drive
Puerto Drive
Rio Drive
Cabo Drive
Brightside Avenue
Traverse Street
Farrington Avenue
Edgemoor Road
Stage Fort Avenue
Beachmont Avenue
Tolman Avenue
Crowell Avenue
Old Salem Road
Hough Avenue
Windsor Lane
Witham Street
Fenley Road
Cedarwood Road
Dornell Road
Bond Street
Marshfield Street
Cross Street
Decatur Street
Sayward Street