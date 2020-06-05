City leaders reflect on protests and what is next

When Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia while out for a jog earlier in February, some students of color from Gloucester High School found it difficult to process and grieve while being stuck at home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Being at home was one of the hardest things,” Gloucester High School Principal James Cook said Thursday on behalf of a student he had talked to earlier in the morning.
The heartache and pain seemed to compound on itself as more narratives of killings of black Americans at the hands of police officers — such as that of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — were shared.
“She was stuck at home and didn’t have a place to go with this,” Cook said of the student.
That is why this past week’s protests in Gloucester, held at Grant Circle and the Fishermen’s Memorial, were so important.
Both organized by Gloucester High School students, each protest brought more than 200 people to the seaside community to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and to stand up against police brutality.
“To be able to share those ideas publicly and get together with other people was really therapeutic for her,” Cook said of the student’s experience. “Having a healthy way of expressing things is part of the students’ health and our community’s health.”
When Cook, police Chief Ed Conley and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken heard that students were going to be hosting protests in the city — they approached each event with the goal of working alongside the those demonstrating.
“We want to take care of our kids all the time. We want to take care of people, that is why we get into this work,” Cook said in a Zoom interview with a Times reporter, Conley and Romeo Theken on Thursday afternoon.
Coming together during a pandemic
During a time where the world's populace is being asked to stay apart, hundreds of people flocked to the city to take part in this week’s protests.
Conley said that he, Cook and Romeo Theken decided to focus on creating a safe space for the community to raise a voice.
“Given the gravity of people’s emotions around this particular issue and the importance of this issue for our community, it didn’t rise as such a public safety issue that I thought that police officers should be spending their time thinking about that,” he said.
He added that most everyone was wearing masks and were very respectful at both rallies, something that he was very impressed by.
“They were responsible,” Romeo Theken agreed.
Planning ahead
After talking with students all this week, Gloucester High School administrators are working on long-term plans for how to address social change in a time of so much hurt.
"How do we take this energy of this moment and make some sustained change happen," Cook said is their driving question.
This includes bringing together the schools' Racial Equity Team to support families and create online forums to educate student leaders on how to organize and make local change.
Cook explained that they are already thinking of how to fold the events of these past three months into next year's social studies and English classes.
“From this, we are only going to grow better and we are going to take the advice of these parents. We are going to make sure that their voices are heard and we are going to educate ourselves,” Romeo Theken said. “Trauma, mental health and hatred turns into racism.”
FRIDAY PROTEST
Who and what: Women's Equality Cape Ann hosts Stand Out for Justice, a nonpartisan silent vigil for George Floyd and all victims of structural racism.
When: Friday, June 5, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: Grant Circle in Gloucester.
Details: Masks and socially distancing required. Parking available at Cape Ann Plaza.