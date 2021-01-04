When it comes to making city business accessible to all people in Gloucester, there is one question to answer: Where do you start?
“I have been wondering about this and thinking of some ways in which it could be facilitated,” Co-Chair Paul Wasserman said when the city’s Human Rights Commission met mid-December.
Roughly 30,835 people live in Gloucester, and approximately 10% speak a language other than English. According to worldpopulationreview.com, these include but are not limited to Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.
As commissioners discussed the best ways of getting meetings and documents translated into a number of languages, each had a different idea to bring to the table.
A few members went back and forth about having the city’s high school and middle school assist in translating materials.
“It would encourage civic engagement in the high school and middle school,” said City Councilor Jennifer Holmgren, another commissioner.
Commissioner Jennifer Beloff, of Action Inc., explained how National Honor Society students could take part to fulfill their community service requirement.
Sarah Peck, a commissioner and media and communication adviser for Pathfinder International, liked the idea but also noted care would need to be taken to not “translate imperfectly and have something lost in translation.”
“I think we have to be hyper conscientious about the quality of translation,” she said.
She mentioned a couple of resources that could assist the city in effectively communicating with residents, such as Microsoft Suite, an internal review of the most visited website pages, and Zoom, which now has a feature in which residents can log on to channels with a hired translator so they can have meetings spoken in their language.
An attendee spoke during the meeting to mention the importance of making meetings accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing.
Wasserman agreed, noting that having a sign language interpreter would be a valuable resource for the community.
With a myriad of ideas of how to improve communication with city officials, it boils down to numbers. Commissioner Toni Borge asked if the city would set aside money to pay for the work.
“It is quite an extensive project and we know it is important and valuable to have,” Borge said.
While the city does not have a translator available to the general public, important news is translated into Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese. Those needing translations can also change their web browser to translate web pages into the language of their choice.
Holmgren said that she will work to see what pages on the city’s website are most utilized by the public as commissioners figure out what the best next steps are for making city business accessible to all who call Gloucester home.
“The overriding goal here of access and inclusiveness is well worth the time and attention,” Wasserman said. “Inclusiveness is paramount.”
The Human Rights Commission can be contacted at gloucesterhrc@gmail.com.
