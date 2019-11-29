WENHAM — A Gloucester man faces multiple charges after a crash Thursday night on Route 128 north in Wenham.
Michael Maroney, 58, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, speeding, a marked lane violation, failure to use care in stopping, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, state police said Friday.
The two-car crash, on Route 128 north just south of exit 17 (Grapevine Road), was first reported at 8:06 p.m. Thursday. State police said they received multiple 911 calls about the crash.
State police spokesperson James DeAngelis said Maroney was driving a 2013 Ford Mustang that crashed into a 2009 Honda Civic. More details about the circumstances of the crash weren't available Friday; DeAngelis said the crash is still under investigation.
The driver of the Civic, a 76-year-old woman, and her 77-year-old male passenger were taken to Beverly Hospital after the crash. Their conditions were not available Friday.
Both cars were towed from the scene.
