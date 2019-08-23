City man in running to lead Peabody high school

A Gloucester man is one for finalists to lead Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
Matthew Poska, 48, of Gloucester is competing against Nathan Lamar, Jennifer DeStefano, and Brooke Randall to to fill a vacancy created when Principal Eric Buckley, whose career spanned 28-years in Peabody, resigned this spring.
The school has a diverse, 1,430-student body with a staff of 130.
He and the others were interviewed on stage Thursday in front of about 45 people, and the interviews were also televised.
No decision was announced by Superintendent Cara Murtagh on Thursday night, and she said the next steps will be to process the interviews and make site visits. The timing for the decision would be another week or two. Since it’s unlikely the new principal will be in place for the start of school on Sept. 3, Assistant Superintendent Chris Lord will fill that role in the interim.
Poska grew up in Lynn and comes from a family of educators, who said he always thought he would be a teacher/coach his entire career. Opportunities arose, but he said it’s been gnawing at him to become a high school principal and return to that level. He said he was excited at the chance to lead Peabody High.
“The allure of coming to Peabody is exciting,” said Poska, who was in his 14th year as a principal.
Poska has served as Beverly Middle School principal since 2006, and assistant principal at Beverly High from 2004 to 2006. Poska was also an assistant principal/director of athletics at Saugus High before that.
He’s also a former head hockey coach for Lynn English and Swampscott high schools.
Poska said one of his “evolutions” as an educator has been his understanding of social and emotional learning.
“The importance of getting to know students is so vital,” said Poska, who said it was important to get to know children as individuals. He said students will rise to the occasion if they get to know you.
Poska said he looked at the school’s program of studies, and he noted it had the motto “believe and achieve” on the cover. “I think it sends a message of hope, opportunity and enthusiasm.”
