A young Gloucester man died Monday morning when his 2012 Kia Forte ran into the back of a tractor trailer on Route 128 north at Crafts Road.
Johnathan Silva, 22, was traveling northbound on Route 128, when, state police say, for reasons still under investigation, he drove into the rear of a 2000 Kenworth truck, that was also traveling northbound.
Silva was determined to be deceased on scene, as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
State police reported receiving multiple calls about the crash around 7:45 a.m. Trooper Martin Cooke arrived to find Silva's car wedged under the back of the truck.
The truck driver, a 64-year-old man from Lawrence, was not injured in the incident.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation by state troopers from the Danvers barracks.
The north side of the highway was shut down most of Monday morning as emergency responders worked to remove the victim and his car from under the under the trailer.
All lanes on Route 128 were opened at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday, according to state police. Traffic was diverted at Exit 13 and onto Route 133 after police responded to the crash and during the investigation on scene.
Drivers experienced backup on both sides of Route 128 and on Essex Avenue. One lane of Route 128 south was closed also to aid in the crash’s investigation.
A second crash occurred at 8:25 a.m., adjacent to the fatal crash scene. A 48-year-old man from Gloucester was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital with minor injuries.
The other driver, a 61-year-old man from Walpole, was not injured.
The scene of the second crash cleared at approximately 8:59 p.m., according to state police. Both vehicles were towed away.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Team, Crime Scene Services Section, commercial vehicle unit, as well as the Gloucester Fire and Police Departments, the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were all on the scene of the fatal crash.
