In preparation for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, Gloucester is implementing new measures to impede the coronavirus spread and promote social distancing in high congregation areas.
As of Friday, there have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester: two deceased, four currently hospitalized, 16 in home isolation, and 36 who have recovered.
"It is vital that everyone within the City of Gloucester follow the recommendations of our Board of Health, the CDC and the DPH to do what is necessary to address this ongoing crisis," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. "By practicing social distancing, wearing a mask or face cover out in public, and not gathering together in groups we can make a difference. We control the turning point of COVID-19 in our community."
Among the Gloucester Board of Health's additional emergency orders:
Face coverings must be worn by members of the public when entering any essential business, at a restaurant for the purpose of picking up food for take-out, or when entering or exiting a residential or commercial building complex of greater than one unit.
Wearing a face covering can lessen, not fully prevent, the chance of the person wearing the covering spreading COVID-19 to others, the Board of Health said.
A moratorium has been established on eviction enforcement.
Access restrictions are required at elder housing and congregate housing buildings.
At this time, all beaches, parks and trails will continue to remain open to the public. However, in an effort to curb the amount of people using any of these areas at one time, effective immediately, many parking lots and access areas will be closed.
The following measures are in effect immediately until at least May 4:
City playgrounds remain closed as studies have shown that the virus can stay on surfaces for up to several days and playgrounds are not disinfected.
Gloucester Dog Park will remain open but parking at Stage Fort Park will be closed. Walk-in access only.
Niles Beach: No parking will be allowed.
Wingaersheek Beach: The parking lot remains closed and additional parking restrictions will be implemented and enforced along Atlantic Road.
Good Harbor Beach: The parking lot remains closed and additional parking restrictions will be implemented and enforced in the adjacent neighborhoods.
Dogtown: No parking will be allowed on Dogtown Road.
There are many high foot traffic areas within the city – most notably Stacy Boulevard. Everyone should practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering when out in public.
"We have asked a lot of you and we appreciate your cooperation," Romeo Theken said. "But we must all do more and continue to stay away from each other physically. If we can stop community transmission we will stop the virus. Stay home and stay safe. We control the turning point of COVID-19 in our community."
As we enter the holiday weekend, the mayor is requesting that everyone stay home.
"Even though we may be physically separated from each other and our loved ones, we are never far apart spiritually. Wishing you all joy and many blessings at Passover and Easter," she said. "Buona Pasqua."
