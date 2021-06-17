As people are itching to party it up after a year of no festivities, they may need to make a reservation with the city.
Groups of 25 or more looking to use Stage Fort Park or Wingaersheek Beach for a picnic, family outing, school field trip or catered event must make a reservation and secure a permit, according to city officials.
The use of Stage Fort Park especially became an issue when a gathering scheduled for Saturday was widely publicized.
The organizers had acquired a group permit for a Juneteenth picnic for family and friends. They said the event was never meant to be circulated on social media as a large, public event with speeches or rallies, unlike the Freedom Rally, also set for Saturday but in a different part of the park.
The Freedom Rally is being hosted from noon to 4 p.m. by the Gloucester Republican City Committee, which obtained the required permits for such an event.
Assistant Public Works Director Mark Cole explained that organizers planning any event on public property must go through the city's special events committee by filling out an application online on the city's website, gloucester-ma.gov/, and awaiting contact from the committee.
The cost of the permit is $25 for groups from all schools, YMCAs, and summer camps.
Family outings and non-catered events are $75 while catered events are $200.
Commercial outings are available at a cost of either $250 or $400 depending upon the season.